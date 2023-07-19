ALTUMINT SECURES FIRST-EVER SIGNED SCHOOL ZONE SPEED CAMERA CONTRACT IN FLORIDA
Speed studies in Eustis, FL reveal drivers exceeding the posted speed limits by 12+ mph on average and reaching speeds as high as 69 mph during school hours
Altumint's school zone speed safety program is a milestone for the city of Eustis and our commitment to safeguarding the well-being of our children and pedestrians.”LANHAM, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Altumint, Inc., a leading provider of AI-enabled traffic safety technology that saves lives, is pleased to announce its first-ever signed contract for school zone speed cameras in Florida. This groundbreaking initiative, enabled by the recent passage of HB 657, is a milestone in enhancing the safety of school zones and protecting the lives of children and pedestrians.
— City of Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri
Altumint is eager to collaborate with the city of Eustis, Florida, to implement this groundbreaking program. Due to Altumint’s technology flexibility, the school zone safety camera program is scheduled to be installed and operational by the first day of school on August 10, 2023, providing a new layer of protection for students and pedestrians from the start of the academic year.
Altumint and Eustis will conduct a public awareness campaign, which will include a 30-day warning period for the program, starting on August 10. This period will allow drivers to familiarize themselves with the system and encourage compliance with the school zone speed limits. State law dictates that the $100 fine be distributed as follows: $20 to the Department of Revenue; $3 to the Department of Law Enforcement; $60 to the municipality/county; $12 to the local schools to use for safety purposes; and $5 to the Crossing Guard program.
Under this comprehensive program, Altumint will deploy four photo speed enforcement cameras across two school zones. The initial camera placements will be at the intersections of Bay Avenue and Taylor Street, as well as Orange Avenue and Prescott Street. These locations have been selected based on speed studies, which revealed alarming statistics of drivers exceeding the posted speed limits by 12+ mph on average and reaching speeds as high as 69 mph during school hours.
City of Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri expressed his enthusiasm for the program, stating, "Altumint's school zone speed safety program is a milestone for the city of Eustis and our commitment to safeguarding the well-being of our children and pedestrians. These cameras will act as a force multiplier for our department, enabling us to enforce traffic regulations effectively and efficiently."
Altumint CEO Thomas Bouchard said, “We are pleased to partner with the City of Eustis to bring improved safety to their schools. Our commitment to safety coupled with our advanced technology will help Eustis and other municipalities across Florida get drivers to slow down, reduce traffic violations, and help ensure our children's safety.”
Altumint is committed to making communities safer and plans to expand this program to other school zones across Florida. By utilizing advanced technology and data-driven solutions, Altumint aims to significantly reduce speeding violations and foster a culture of responsible driving, helping to ensure the safety of our most precious assets - our children.
