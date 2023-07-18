Students Get Behind-the-Scenes Look at Criminal Justice in Inaugural, Junior DA Program in Fairbanks

July 14, 2023

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ This week, some 38 students graduated from the Junior DA program at the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office. The six-week course is an inaugural program that gets kids behind the scenes in the criminal justice system.

“The strong interest of students in the criminal justice system is evident in the great turnout for the Junior DA program in Fairbanks," said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor. "What a great opportunity for young people to meet professionals who work in forensics, law, and public safety and see what they do firsthand. Congratulations to the graduates of the first class for Junior DA."

Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire created with program with Assistant District Attorneys Allison Baldock and Katy Mason “This was an amazing opportunity to engage with the public in a proactive and positive way,” said Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire. “So often the work we do as prosecutors involves engaging with community members during difficult â€“ perhaps the most difficult â€“ moments in their lives. By engaging with our area youth in this setting, I hope we not only provided education about the criminal justice system and its practitioners in a positive way, but maybe we sparked a young person’s interest to work in the system someday and make it better for all those involved.”

During the Junior DA program students engaged with prosecutors, law enforcement, judges, forensics experts, and defense counsel in small groups. They discussed criminal cases and how those cases move through the system, learned about police investigations, probation, and saw cases play out in court. They heard about the importance of defense counsel and what role those professionals play. More than 40 students participated, 38 completed the course, and 35 Junior DA Students graduated in a ceremony at the Rabinowitz Courthouse yesterday.

See a link to the Junior DA program.

DA Dallaire plans to offer the program again next summer.

District Attorney Dallaire would like to thank the following for their time, dedication, and professionalism in taking part in this program:

Alaska Court System, to include the Superior Court, Court of Appeals, and Supreme Court

Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory

Alaska Public Defender Agency

Alaska State Troopers

Attorney Amy Welch

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District

Fairbanks Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Governor’s Office â€“ Fairbanks

The hard-working professionals of the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office continued to fulfill their obligations to the office and the community through justice-minded prosecution, while also supporting this program.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.