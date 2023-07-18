Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,711 in the last 365 days.

Search for Missing Kayaker Underway

CONTACT:
Lieutenant Robert Mancini
603-271-3361
July 18, 2023

Whitefield, NH – On Monday, July 17, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported a possible drowning at Burns Pond in Whitefield. Personnel from the Whitefield Fire and Rescue, Whitefield Police Department, Dalton Fire Department, New Hampshire State Police Troopers, New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department all responded to the scene.

A search of the pond was conducted for several hours by boat and walking the shoreline without any success. State Police utilized their UAV (drone) to conduct a search from the air as well. The search was suspended at approximately 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, July 18 at 7:30 a.m., Dive Team members from NH Fish and Game arrived and conducted an intensive underwater search of the area where the empty kayak and personal gear of the missing person had been found floating. The items were located near the Parker Road boat launch. At 9:00 a.m., members of the NH Fish and Game Sonar Team joined in the search effort. Personnel from the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit are currently utilizing boats and conducting shoreline searches.

The initial investigation has revealed that the kayaker was out for an evening paddle with friends. His friends contacted 911 when they were unable to locate the victim. An exact location of the incident is unknown due to the darkness and he was not wearing a life preserver.

This search is on-going and will be providing updates when more information is available. The kayaker is described as a 33-year-old male. His name is being withheld at this time.

You just read:

Search for Missing Kayaker Underway

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more