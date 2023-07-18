Search for Missing Kayaker Underway

CONTACT:

July 18, 2023

Whitefield, NH – On Monday, July 17, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported a possible drowning at Burns Pond in Whitefield. Personnel from the Whitefield Fire and Rescue, Whitefield Police Department, Dalton Fire Department, New Hampshire State Police Troopers, New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department all responded to the scene.

A search of the pond was conducted for several hours by boat and walking the shoreline without any success. State Police utilized their UAV (drone) to conduct a search from the air as well. The search was suspended at approximately 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, July 18 at 7:30 a.m., Dive Team members from NH Fish and Game arrived and conducted an intensive underwater search of the area where the empty kayak and personal gear of the missing person had been found floating. The items were located near the Parker Road boat launch. At 9:00 a.m., members of the NH Fish and Game Sonar Team joined in the search effort. Personnel from the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit are currently utilizing boats and conducting shoreline searches.

The initial investigation has revealed that the kayaker was out for an evening paddle with friends. His friends contacted 911 when they were unable to locate the victim. An exact location of the incident is unknown due to the darkness and he was not wearing a life preserver.

This search is on-going and will be providing updates when more information is available. The kayaker is described as a 33-year-old male. His name is being withheld at this time.