Provider Fair Connects Residents with Disabilities to Supports

PROVIDER FAIR CONNECTS PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES TO SUPPORTS AND SERVICES 
Washington, DC—On Wednesday, July 19, the D.C. Department on Disability Services (DDS) will host a Provider Fair, 10 am – 6 pm, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mount Vernon Place, NW. More than 90 community-based organizations and District agencies will participate in this free event designed to connect District residents with disabilities and their families to supports that will help them achieve and maintain self-sufficiency and independence. 

This year’s event is particularly important as the District prepares to unwind from the public health emergency. DDS Director Andrew Reese commented that “Our Provider Fair will educate attendees about changes to the flexibilities that were available during COVID-19 and provide information that will assist them in successfully accessing services in fully integrated community settings.”

Fair attendees will have a unique opportunity to meet an array of providers offering individualized day supports; residential programs; wellness services; employment development, and more. Breakout sessions are also planned on topics such as assistive technology solutions, benefits counseling, and remote supports services. Residents interested in attending the Provider Fair are encouraged to register at https://www.eventcreate.com/e/dds-provider-fair

-30-

The Department on Disability Services is a dynamic organization serving people with disabilities through the services of the Developmental Disabilities Administration (DDA) and the Rehabilitation Services Administration (RSA). This comprehensive collaborative approach provides innovative high-quality services that enable people with disabilities to lead productive lives as vital members of their families, schools, workplaces, and communities.  Learn more at:  www.dds.dc.gov and follow us on Twitter or Facebook.

