FPSPI announces our newest, most inclusive and accessible challenge in honor of our 50th anniversary
This challenge is open to all students worldwide in grades 5 through 9—no FPS experience needed
Since my first foray into the wild and wonderful world of FPS, I have been in love with the creative problem solving process and engagement of the mind with fascinating futuristic ideas.”MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Problem Solving Program International (FPSPI) announces the creation of the World Solutions Challenge in honor of its upcoming 50th anniversary. This new challenge is open to students in grades 5 through 9 worldwide and offers an exciting interactive opportunity to learn creative problem-solving skills. The World Solutions Challenge is open to both FPSPI members and nonmembers alike. Students will be able to enter as individuals or compete in teams of up to four members for scholarships and other prizes. Like the flagship Global Issues Problem Solving Program, students will tackle a potential near-future problem designed by World Solutions Challenge sponsors. Teams and individuals will have two weeks to research and design an action plan to solve the problem and will submit their plans through an online competition platform. “We really wanted to find a meaningful way to celebrate FPSPI’s 50th anniversary, and to encourage more students to get involved,” said FPSPI Executive Director April Michele. “We couldn’t be more thrilled with the World Solutions Challenge. Offering a program to students that helps build the problem-solving skills needed for workforce readiness is at the heart of what we do. Having a cost-effective, interactive, and fun way to bring those skill sets to students across the globe is exactly how we model the hope and resiliency we need in our future problem solvers.”
— Tahi Wiggins, Virginia FPS
The inaugural World Solutions Challenge is set to kick off in late September, with winners being announced in late October. For more information and to learn how to register, visit FPSPI’s website.
About FPSPI
Future Problem Solving Program International (FPSPI) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 1974. FPSPI has grown into an international academic program, challenging students to think creatively and futuristically. For nearly 50 years, FPSPI has worked to help students develop the critical and creative thinking skills they will need to solve real-world challenges and apply those skills to finding solutions that have the potential to bring about positive change. Since its inception, the program has grown to include students from 14+ countries and 29 states in the U.S. More than 15,000 students officially participated in 2022-23, and hundreds of thousands participate each year as the program also reaches students involved non-competitively in classrooms and after-school programs.
Student thanking Future Problem Solving for helping develop her critical thinking skills