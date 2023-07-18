Inventory Management Training for Ecommerce Sellers | Inventory Boss Posts a New Video - Adjusting for Errors & Lagging

Ecommerce Sellers Should Remove Errors and Lagging Before Committing to the Final Forecast of Future Sales Inventory Management for Ecommerce Sellers - It Pays to Know Your Numbers!

Inventory Boss presents a new educational video for ecommerce sellers on how to make adjustments for Errors and Lagging in Sales Forecasts.

Accurate demand forecasting is the cornerstone of successful inventory management. Our training video equips ecommerce sellers with the tools and knowledge they need...” — Michael Weir, ESQ., CPIM, Founder of Inventory Boss

COEUR D ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epilon, LLC's Inventory Boss has just updated their training series on inventory management for ecommerce sellers with its newest training video, that teaches ecommerce sellers how to optimize forecasts by eliminating error (bias) and lagging.

Epilon, LLC, a leading provider of inventory management solutions for Ecommerce sellers, proudly announces the release of its highly anticipated training video, "Error Correction and Lagging in Forecasting." As part of the Inventory Boss education series, this video, hosted by industry expert Michael Weir, unlocks the methods needed to adjust for error (bias) and lagging in trend analysis and forecasting.

In today's competitive ecommerce landscape, the accurate forecasting of a product’s future sales demand is an important factor for maximizing profits, balancing inventory levels and minimizing stockouts or excessive storage fees. The Inventory Boss uses a 8-step system to help sellers maximize their profits by optimizing their inventory.

Understanding and addressing errors in forecasts, along with managing lagging issues, can significantly impact inventory decisions, customer satisfaction, and profitability. With this in mind, Michael Weir, founder of Inventory Boss and certified expert in inventory management, has developed a comprehensive training video that sheds light on these critical areas, enabling ecommerce sellers to achieve unparalleled precision in their inventory management practices.

The " Error Correction and Lagging in Forecasting " video provides ecommerce sellers with best practices and techniques to identify and correct errors in their demand forecasts. By first scrubbing historical sales data of temporary spikes or dips caused by stockouts or prior sales promotions, sellers can ensure a more accurate representation of true demand. Moreover, the video offers expert guidance on effectively managing lagging, enabling sellers to more accurately forecast their future demand.

Michael Weir, CPIM, founder of Inventory Boss, emphasized the significance of error correction and lagging techniques, stating, "Accurate demand forecasting is the cornerstone of successful inventory management. Our training video equips ecommerce sellers with the tools and knowledge they need to master error correction and address lagging effectively. By understanding these concepts and implementing the strategies outlined in the video, sellers can optimize inventory decisions, prevent stockouts, minimize overstocking, and maximize their bottom line."

Epilon, LLC is also pleased to announce the launch of the Inventory Boss training program on August 25, 2023. This comprehensive program combines the online inventory management training course with a state-of-the-art software solution, which will teach and implement the best practices of inventory management, allowing ecommerce sellers to excel in inventory management across multiple channels. A subscription to the Inventory Boss training program provides sellers with access to the entire course, complete with spreadsheet examples and a multi-channel inventory management software solution specifically designed for the ecommerce business.

During the initial launch period, Inventory Boss will offer a 30-day trial of the full training course and software solution for $10. After the trial period, sellers can continue their subscription at $99/month, gaining access to a comprehensive inventory management software solution.

Epilon, LLC and Inventory Boss help ecommerce sellers gain a “best practices” level of competence for managing inventory by providing advanced training and software solutions. Led by Michael Weir, an ecommerce expert with a background in finance and complex litigation, Inventory Boss is currently the only inventory management training course designed specifically for the ecommerce seller.

