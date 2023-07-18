Wintershall Dea sets sights on next Norwegian project with appraisal drilling
LONDON, UK, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wintershall is attempting to prove sufficient reserves at Bergknapp, its discovery in the Norwegian Sea, in the hopes of establishing a viable new field development.
The Bergknapp appraisal well has been spudded by the Germany-based operator, which is optimistic after it was calculated that the Garn and Tilje formations could contain 38–72 million boe.
According to a statement the company published on LinkedIn, the results of the appraisal will determine whether Bergknapp will become the company’s next field development.
Wintershall Dea already owns a number of assets in close proximity to the discovery, which could help to boost the project’s efficiency.
Nils Petter Norheim, Head of Drilling and Wells at Wintershall Dea Norge: “This is the latest in a series of key wells being drilled from the Transocean Norge in the coming years. The most important thing is that we continue to deliver these wells with the highest standard of HSEQ.”
The discovery, which is located more than 300 metres below sea level in license PL 836S, was announced last September.
The consortium operating the Bergknapp development is led by Wintershall Dea (40%), along with its partners Spirit Energy (30%) and DNO (30%).
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.
https://www.upstreamonline.com/exploration/wintershall-dea-drilling-appraisal-well-in-pursuit-of-next-norway-project/2-1-1487575
