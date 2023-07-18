Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,215 in the last 365 days.

Wintershall Dea sets sights on next Norwegian project with appraisal drilling

LONDON, UK, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wintershall is attempting to prove sufficient reserves at Bergknapp, its discovery in the Norwegian Sea, in the hopes of establishing a viable new field development.

The Bergknapp appraisal well has been spudded by the Germany-based operator, which is optimistic after it was calculated that the Garn and Tilje formations could contain 38–72 million boe.

According to a statement the company published on LinkedIn, the results of the appraisal will determine whether Bergknapp will become the company’s next field development.

Wintershall Dea already owns a number of assets in close proximity to the discovery, which could help to boost the project’s efficiency.

Nils Petter Norheim, Head of Drilling and Wells at Wintershall Dea Norge: “This is the latest in a series of key wells being drilled from the Transocean Norge in the coming years. The most important thing is that we continue to deliver these wells with the highest standard of HSEQ.”

The discovery, which is located more than 300 metres below sea level in license PL 836S, was announced last September.

The consortium operating the Bergknapp development is led by Wintershall Dea (40%), along with its partners Spirit Energy (30%) and DNO (30%).

German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.

https://www.upstreamonline.com/exploration/wintershall-dea-drilling-appraisal-well-in-pursuit-of-next-norway-project/2-1-1487575

Shamir Atif
DI PR
+44 20 7454 5111
email us here

You just read:

Wintershall Dea sets sights on next Norwegian project with appraisal drilling

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more