Zalvis Application Tracking System (ATS) Platform Has Launched New Features

Zalvis News

Zalvis ATS Platform has launched its exclusive features to streamline the hiring processes for small to medium sized businesses. See what’s new!

DEHRADUN, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zalvis has launched its fully operational platform which is one-stop solution for all the hiring processes for small to medium businesses.

Hiring task can be tedious and time-consuming for small companies due to lack of automation and systematisation. In order to help small to medium sized companies, Zalvis has developed its applicant tracking system (ATS) which streamlines everything from posting job openings to hiring.

This year Zalvis has announced that it has acquired 1,000 users worldwide. Zalvis is known worldwide for revolutionizing the recruiting process with technology.

Zalvis' recent awards include the IDC DX Award and the Indian Express Most Innovative Project Award.

The managing director of the company Mr. Ajay Kumar stated that, “From the inception of Zalvis, we have devoted our 100% to make this software featured-packed and as user-friendly as possible. Our mission is to simplify the recruiting processes for SMBs.”

The Zalvis platform has launched with below features:

- Fully white-label own branded career page with customisable features

- Posting job openings with no expirations.

- Asking custom questions or setting tasks for candidates.

- Giving options to upload resumes.

- Easily short-listing applications, rating, approving, or rejecting them.

- Seamlessly inserting the career page link on websites.

- Efficiently scheduling interviews with candidates.

- Exporting applications to an Excel sheet.

- Sending offer letters and getting them approved with eSignatures.

If you want to automate hiring without changing your hiring process, visit https://zalvis.com and start with a free trial for 14 days.