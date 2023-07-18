MDE Announces Listening Sessions on Maryland’s Climate Pathway Report

Department of the Environment Announces Listening Sessions on Maryland’s Climate Pathway Report



Public comment sought to develop climate plan

BALTIMORE (July 18, 2023) – The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) today announced dates, times and locations for a series of outreach sessions to encourage public participation in the development of the State’s plan to achieve its ambitious climate goals.

“We want to hear from everyone as we form a robust plan to combat climate change head on,” said MDE Secretary Serena McIlwain. “Making Maryland a global leader on this critical issue requires an all-of-society and all-of-government approach.”

Outreach sessions include:



Bowie State University

July 25 at 6 p.m.

14000 Jericho Park Rd., Bowie

Proctor Building Hagerstown Community College

Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

11400 Robinwood Dr., Hagerstown

BSH-114 Salisbury University

Aug. 19 at 2 p.m.

1101 Camden Ave., Salisbury

Purdue Hall Morgan State University

Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

5299 Perring Pkwy, Baltimore

CBEIS College of Southern Maryland

Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.

115 J W Williams Rd., Prince Frederick

PFB-103



Two online workshops will be held, on Sept. 5, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for elected officials, and Sept. 26, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for the general public. Register at http://bit.ly/MDlisteningsessions.

In June, the Maryland’s Climate Pathways report was released, presenting a menu of policy options aimed at reducing emissions by 60 percent by 2031 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2045 as required by the Climate Solutions Now Act. The report, which is based on detailed analysis and modeling by the Center for Global Sustainability (CGS) at the University of Maryland, will inform a final plan to be completed by the end of this year.

To read the full report and submit comments online, visit www.mde.maryland.gov.



# # #