Aero Asset Heli Market Trends Reports Drop in Preowned Single Engine Helicopter Sales and Rising Supply

Pricing Remains Strong

Retail sales of 58 units, valued at $132 million, decreased 60 percent in the first half of 2023 in comparison to the same period in 2022.”
— valerie Pereira, Aero Asset VP Market Research
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset’s 2023 Half Year Heli Market Trends Report, single engine helicopter edition, reveals declining sales volume and rising supply for sale leading to a higher absorption rate compared to the same period in 2022.

“Retail sales of 58 units, valued at $132 million, decreased 60 percent in the first half of 2023 in comparison to the same period in 2022,” said Valerie Pereira, Aero Asset VP Market Research. “Supply for sale ended 70 percent higher year over year at 108 units available on the market, and the absorption rate increased to 8.5 months of supply at current trade levels.”

Prices Up

Interestingly average asking price remained strong, up 11 percent year over year, buoyed by arrival of low time helicopters on the market. Average trading price also remained strong against firm OEM lead time backdrop, increasing 23 percent year over year.

Liquidity Lineup

The most liquid preowned single engine helicopter market during the first half of 2023 was the Bell 407/GX/P/I followed by the Airbus AS350 B3/B3e/H125, and the Airbus EC130 B4/H130. The least liquid preowned market during the first half was the Leonardo AW119K/Ke/Kx, with an absorption rate of 14 months.

North American Demand

During the first half of 2023, there was a robust demand for singles in North America, as buyers there accounted for two-thirds of all preowned single engine helicopter transactions. At the same time, retail sales in Europe dropped 75 percent year over year. Europe and North America together accounted for two thirds of the worldwide supply for sale.

This Heli Market Trends Report covers high end preowned single engine helicopters in production and variants with recent preowned sales activity. Its data does not include sales of new aircraft, leases, sale-leasebacks, early buyouts, sales to government, or part-out. Go to https://www.aeroasset.com/report to download the full report.

Carolyn Forsyth, Heli-One GM of Sales, Commercial & Customer Support

The report also includes a conversation with Carolyn Forsyth of Heli-One. She was previously the regional sales director for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Carolyn came to Heli-One after nearly 15 years with Pratt & Whitney Canada, where she was General Manager of the company’s aftermarket engine sales and leasing division. Carolyn’s previous experience includes commercial positions in helicopter operations and maintenance with CHC, Bond Helicopters and Rotortech. Carolyn holds an MBA from McGill University in Montreal and a BCom from Edinburgh University.

About Aero Asset Inc.

Aero Asset is a Toronto, Canada-based helicopter trading firm, with decades of experience selling aircraft worldwide. The company publishes market reports covering both twin and single engine preowned helicopters. Aero Asset is a member of the Helicopter Association International, the Association of Air Medical Services, National Aircraft Finance Association, the European Helicopter Association, and the National Business Aviation Association. For more info go to https://aeroasset.com.

