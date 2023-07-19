Essential Policy Drafting Workshop Offered at InfoGov World Conference in San Diego October 2, 2023

InfoGov World 2023 logo Lewis Eisen

Drafting effective policies—respectful ones—that employees will follow, are key in compliance efforts

Drafting effective policies—respectful ones—that employee will follow, are key in compliance efforts.” — Robert Smallwood, CEO, InfoGov World

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IG World magazine is hosting its third annual InfoGov World Conference on October 2-4, 2023 in San Diego and has announced an essential pre-conference Effective Policy Drafting Workshop, to kick off the conference. Information Governance (IG) can be defined in short as, “Security, Control, and Optimization of Information.”

“Drafting effective policies—respectful ones—that employees will follow, are key in compliance efforts,” stated Conference Chair, Robert Smallwood, CEO of IG World. “This foundational training by policy expert Lewis Eisen, J.D., CIP, will help organizations to improve their compliance posture.”

About Lewis Eisen:

Lewis S. Eisen, J.D., is the leading professional authority on the use of respectful language in corporate policies. Through his workshops, Lewis can teach your policy writers step-by-step techniques on how to draft policies, directives, and other rules documents more quickly and more easily than they do now. His workshops are currently recognized for continuing education credits by five international organizations.

The 3-day InfoGov World Conference 2023 event begins with pre-conference workshops on Monday, October 2, which includes separate sessions on: 1) AI Governance; 2) Effective Policy Drafting; and, 3) Certified Information Governance Officer (CIGO) Exam Prep training. That evening, from 5pm-7pm, a Speakers’ Reception will be held for conference attendees to meet the 60+ expert speakers slated for 60+ conference sessions. Session tracks include:

• AI in IG

• Privacy and Data Protection

• Info Security & Risk

• eDiscovery & Legal

• Data Governance

• Records and Information Management

• IG Best Practices

The conference sessions and panel discussions will feature leading experts from major companies including Amazon, Disney, FedEx, USAA, Wells Fargo, Cisco Systems, PwC, DLA Piper, Baker & McKenzie, Wilmer Hale, Baker & Hostetler, Seyfarth Shaw, Qualcomm, and many others.

Major sponsors include Certified IG Officers Association, Gimmal, Smarsh, RadarFirst, Privacy Ref, Inc., and Institute for IG.

To register to attend or to learn more about InfoGov World 2023 visit https://infogovworldconference.com/

About InfoGov World

InfoGov World is a world-class conference featuring 60+ experts in privacy & data protection, cyber, e-discovery, data governance, RIM, and IG Best Practices. The 2023 conference will be held in San Diego at the Horton Grand Hotel, where attendees can immerse themselves in educational sessions, and networking throughout the three-day conference. Breakfasts, lunches, and breaks are provided.

##

Martin Keen, Event Director

InfoGov World 2023

504-324-2340

events@infogovworld.com

IG World Magazine

+1 888-325-5914