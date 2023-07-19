PAYRO Partners With isolved To Offer On-Demand Payroll Funding

PAYRO Partners With isolved

PAYRO, and isolved, have joined forces to provide isolved clients access to instant, short-term payroll funding whenever cash-flow is low and payroll is due.

Our partnership with PAYRO will positively impact companies to ensure they can pay their people on time while growing their business” — Pragya Malhotra, Chief Product Officer at isolved

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PAYRO, a service that provides payroll funding on demand, and isolved, the most-trusted human capital management partner and platform, have joined forces to provide isolved clients with access to instant, short-term payroll loans whenever cash is running low and payroll is due.

This partnership will solve a common challenge for business owners: cash flow isn’t always predictable, but payroll must always be paid on time.

Until now, solutions have been far from ideal. To cover a cash gap, business owners have traditionally relied on personal savings, private loans, high-priced cash advances, and other last-minute solutions.

PAYRO will now be offered in the isolved Marketplace, which helps employers extend isolved People Cloud through add-on modules. The isolved Marketplace provides an extensive ecosystem of apps and integrations aligned with the business needs of isolved customers to significantly improve their agility in adapting to ever-changing market dynamics as they scale their efforts to meet the growing demands of their workforce and businesses. Customers can access information on each of the apps and integrations from the Marketplace, with easy-to-use filtering and search capabilities. They can also view offerings provided by specific partners.

PAYRO will integrate directly with isolved People Cloud to provide short-term, 1.5% interest loans to isolved clients through the portal.

To take advantage of this service, isolved clients simply need to sign up for PAYRO online. Approval takes approximately 48 hours, and once approved they can log in to request coverage anytime payroll’s due and there’s a cash delay. Funds will be transferred directly to their business account same-day, so payroll can be processed as usual.

“By onboarding PAYRO, isolved has taken a real and meaningful approach to client relationships, showcasing their deep understanding of businesses’ needs — even the unspoken ones.” says Morris Reichman, CEO of PAYRO, “It’s a remarkable step and so far, their client response has been overwhelmingly positive. We’re excited to see where this partnership takes them.”

It might come as a surprise, but research shows 69% of business owners have lost sleep

worrying about cash flow — even if they’ve never experienced prior issues with cash flow.

Periodically thin cash flow isn’t always indicative of a struggling business. Some companies have extended payment terms, other businesses are more seasonal in nature, and still others are scaling rapidly and need a funding solution to help them keep up with their growing team.

Thanks to this PAYRO partnership, isolved clients will have a built-in safety net surrounding their payroll expense, and will be able to focus less on worrying over cash reserves, and more on growing their company.

Established in 2019, and licensed and compliant in all 50 states, PAYRO is a novel loan service dedicated to helping businesses cover payroll whenever cash flow is low. It grew out of a recognized need in the marketplace for a practical way to help cover payroll expenses in a pinch — without having to go into long-term debt.

“isolved is committed to both the financial wellness of employees and the stability and scalability of employers,” said Pragya Malhotra, Chief Product Officer at isolved. “Our partnership with PAYRO will positively impact companies to ensure they can pay their people on time while growing their business.”

About PAYRO

Payro is a free-to-join funding service that gives businesses access to a short-term, stop-gap loan any time payroll is due and there’s a cash delay — so owners never have to worry about covering payroll again.

Established in 2019, and licensed and compliant in all 50 states, PAYRO’s novel loan product grew out of a recognized need in the marketplace for a low-cost loan product to help cover payroll expenses in a pinch.

About isolved

isolved is the most-trusted HCM technology leader, providing the best combination of software and services to meet the needs of today's People Heroes – HR, payroll, and benefits professionals. From talent acquisition to workforce management to talent management, our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than 6 million employees and 168,000 employers across all 50 states – who use them every day to increase productivity, accelerate decision-making and ensure performance, while reducing risk. isolved People Cloud, our intelligently connected platform, automates the entire employee experience by design, so that organizations can engage, empower, and energize their talent while freeing their People Heroes to exceed their goals and grow their careers.

