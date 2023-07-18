ROA offers employment law information on Biden 3,000 reserve force callup authorization

The Reserve Organization of America publishes clear-language law review clarifying federal USERRA employment and reemployment law compliance.

The president’s executive order shows how essential the reserve components are for our national security and the ability of our armed forces to do their job.” — Maj. Gen. Jeffrey E. Phillips, U.S. Army (Ret.)

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With President Biden’s executive order Thursday authorizing the callup of up to 3,000 members of the reserve components – the Reserve and National Guard – the Reserve Organization of America has issued a law review advising those who might be called up for service, their families, and civilian employers of legal protections associated with their service.

“The president’s executive order shows how essential the reserve components are for our national security and the ability of our armed forces to do their job,” said retired Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey E. Phillips, ROA’s executive director. “With an active force stretched thin with mounting responsibilities, and with much of our military capability in the Reserve and National Guard, the nation is calling on our ‘citizen-warriors’ at a virtually unprecedented rate.”

In some cases, our Reserve and National Guard perform missions that the active forces do not, such as responding to natural emergencies and domestic medical responses. There is a cost to this increasing engagement, shared by the civilian employers of these citizen-warriors. ROA recognizes that the “demand signal” will not go down and readiness is essential.

For the men and women who wear their nation’s uniform in the Reserve and National Guard to find service viable, supportive civilian employers must stand by them, although that can mean their absence for military duty. Standing with reserve component members, their families, and veterans of the reserve force, employers are part of the RC team, and ROA is grateful for their support. The great majority of employers show such support in alignment with employment laws and policies designed to facilitate such a “dual career.”

ROA advocates for law and policy that in turn facilitates the ability of employers to hire and retain members of the reserve components. ROA is working for tax credits for employers of the Reserve and National Guard and enhanced healthcare options that would potentially reduce employer healthcare costs while increasing the medical readiness of servicemembers. ROA is also, through its Citizen-Warrior Coalition, working to improve employer access to servicemembers (and spouses) interested in employment. That’s a win-win: helping employers helps readiness.

“The Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act guarantees certain benefits for activated members of the Reserve and National Guard,” Phillips said. “America’s employers have shown patriotism and support for employees who serve in our reserve components. Yet, an understanding of the precise legal requirements established by USERRA and recently buttressed by the Supreme Court’s Torres v. Texas Department of Public Safety decision will benefit both them and those in the military community subject to activations.

“ROA is on top of that need,” Phillips said. “ROA Law Review 23041, 'President Biden signs executive order authorizing call-up of up to 3,000 reserve component service members for Operation Atlantic Resolve', provides information that will enhance understanding of employment law associated with this and other issues associated with USERRA law.”

The Reserve Organization of America, founded in 1922, and congressionally chartered, is the only national military organization that solely and exclusively supports the Reserve and National Guard.