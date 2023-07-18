Colliding Creativity and Diversity at Edmonton’s C-Tribe x Tech Festival

The C-Tribe x Tech Festival & Conference, backed by the Edmonton Regional Innovation Network, Innovate Calgary and more, is back in the Northernmost Metropolis.

The work we’re doing is more important now than ever, and we live in an era where we have to put our money where our mouth is.” — C-Tribe Founder, Sahr Saffa

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a focus on equitable opportunities in creative and entrepreneurial industries, tech and diversity will be on full display at this year’s C-Tribe x Tech Festival & Conference: an event that aims to celebrate diversity and help more underestimated innovative and creative people achieve their dreams. C-Tribe is partnering with talented entrepreneurs, community leaders, technologists, artists and many more in this hybrid, in-person and virtual celebration.

In its forthcoming year, the C-Tribe x Tech gathering will demonstrate the community’s ability to come together to support more equitable opportunities for underrepresented groups in creative & entrepreneurially-driven industries. The series of events aims to accelerate the creation of employment opportunities, partnerships, knowledge sharing, showcasing creative products and services, and new businesses where economic competitiveness can thrive.

Highlighting the festival's marquee event, the C-Black x Tech Pitch Competition offers underestimated business owners a chance to compete for $7k worth of cash prizes. This initiative provides essential financial backing to emerging innovators, empowering them to bring their ideas to life.

“The work we’re doing is more important now than ever, and we live in an era where we have to put our money where our mouth is. As we approach year six of the C-Tribe Festival, we continue to build a legacy of supporting and empowering historically underrepresented communities”, says C-Tribe Founder Sahr Saffa.

The organization is also the lead contributor to the C-Tribe Festival: a 5-day annual event that curates a series of main stage talks, creative showcases, and live performances geared toward acting as a catalyst for collisions and change in underestimated regions.

C-Tribe x Tech 2023