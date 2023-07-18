Kimberlé Crenshaw's New Book "#SayHerName" Released by Haymarket Books
This seminal work uplifts the individual stories of Black women who have fallen victim to state violence and the loved ones they have left behind.
The lack of visibility of Black women has changed— the incredible work of Kimberlé Crenshaw, African American Policy Forum, and the #SayHerName campaign are examples of this. So is this powerful book.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Haymarket Books is proud to announce the launch of a critical new book, "#SayHerName: Black Women's Stories of Police Violence and Public Silence." Coauthored by preeminent civil rights scholar and advocate Dr. Kimberlé Crenshaw, and the African American Policy Forum, with a foreword by Janelle Monáe, "#SayHerName" confronts and challenges societal silence surrounding police violence against Black women.
— Author and Activist Janelle Monáe
Available now, in paperback, ebook, and hardback formats, this seminal work uplifts the individual stories of Black women who have fallen victim to state violence and the loved ones they have left behind. Each story emphasizes the importance of public recognition for these victims, as a way to alleviate trauma, enable mourning, and foster change. Dr. Crenshaw's book demands a counternarrative that shines a light on overlooked and underreported instances of police violence against Black women and confronts the harmful stereotypes that fuel police violence and public apathy.
"#SayHerName" provides a significant contribution to the discourse on Black feminist practice, community-building, and reckoning. By taking an intersectional approach, Dr. Crenshaw underscores the unique susceptibility of Black women to police violence and spotlights racial patriarchy's role in this systemic violence. Furthermore, the book examines how community engagements and town halls have influenced its narratives, highlighting the power of grassroots involvement.
By breaking public silence around police violence, "#SayHerName" catalyzes a critical step towards societal change. The societal conversation around racial justice and police violence has already been significantly influenced by Dr. Crenshaw's #SayHerName campaign. Now, the book further extends this discourse, demonstrating the necessity of robust support networks in combating systemic racial violence.
Notably, Dr. Crenshaw spotlights the Mothers Network in the book, an organization that underscores the value of community mobilization and advocacy. Using storytelling and ritual as powerful tools, she emphasizes how these methods can empower communities to advocate for racial justice.
With the release of "#SayHerName: Black Women's Stories of Police Violence and Public Silence", Haymarket Books takes part in pushing for historical recovery and a reevaluation of ingrained biases. As author and activist Janelle Monáe states in the book's foreword, "The lack of visibility of Black women has changed— and the incredible work of Kimberlé Crenshaw, African American Policy Forum, and the #SayHerName campaign are examples of this. So is this powerful book."
"#SayHerName" is now available for purchase at all major booksellers. For more information, visit the Haymarket Books official website.
ABOUT HAYMARKET BOOKS:
Haymarket Books is a nonprofit, progressive book distributor and publisher, a project of the Center for Economic Research and Social Change.
Nanda Dyssou
Coriolis
+1 424-226-6148
nanda@corioliscompany.com