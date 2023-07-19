Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran Establishes the International Society of Radiation Medicine & Molecular Imaging (ISRMMI)
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past 50 years, many new imaging modalities have been invented, promoted, and are available globally. Most of these are focused in North America and Europe. Nonetheless, only a small fraction of the world's population, approximately 15% according to data from the United Nations, reside in these two continents.[1] The majority of the population inhabits Asia and Africa[2] where English is not the primary language, despite being the language of international commerce.[3]
Dr. Suthanthiran just completed his 51st year in Medicine and Oncology. He has witnessed the good, the bad, and the ugly side of medicine throughout the world as he has traveled to more than 20 countries. In addition, he conducts business in many more countries. In light of his vast international experience, he is delighted to announce the establishment of the International Society of Radiation Medicine & Molecular Imaging (ISRMMI) in addition to the International Society of Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology (ISTRO) which he launched last week.
More than 10 years ago, Best Cyclotron Systems Inc. (BSCI), was established to manufacture a range of cyclotrons that would produce Radioisotopes for medical diagnosis, research, and now treatment. BCSI and TeamBest Global Companies (TBG) have become the dominant and the most technologically advanced cyclotron manufacturer globally in a short span of only 10 years.
These cyclotrons have the capability of replacing the reactors and linear accelerators for radioisotope production much more efficiently and at a significantly lower cost. TBG and BCSI plan to increase the manufacturing of hundreds of Advanced Cyclotrons in the USA and Canada to sell, install, commission, and then operate throughout the world.
ISRMMI is excited to launch all of the new modalities of molecular imaging and Theranostics, as well as the promising future prospects of Targeted Systemic Radiation Therapy (TSRT). These advancements bring about significant improvements in clinical outcomes at a more affordable cost.
Many associations today concentrate mainly on the advanced economies of G7 nations. Outside of Japan, these countries are all located in either Europe or North America. Meanwhile, over 90% of the global population lives outside of G7 nations according to the International Monetary Fund.[4] ISRMMI is committed to ensuring that everyone worldwide has access to advanced technologies, diagnosis, and treatment, not just those in North America and Europe.
BCF and TBG companies exhibited at the recent SNMMI (Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging) and the IASNM (Indo-American Society of Nuclear Medicine) in Chicago at the end of June 2023 and announced major initiatives. ISRMMI will organize annual conferences, technical exhibits, and presentations of advances in Molecular Imaging and Radiation Medicine. These will be directed toward and include the general public, medical and insurance professionals, government officials, media, and others.
The ISRMMI will function as a non-profit division of the Best Cure Foundation (BCF), and membership will be free of charge. Free online journals also will be provided. Please feel free to visit the ISRMMI Website, http://www.isrmmi.org/, as it is in the initial stages of being established.
For more information about ISTRO, please read http://www.istro.net/index.pdf or visit http://www.istro.net (which is currently being constructed).
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
For more information on the BCF and Best Cure Foundation Global Healthcare Delivery Plan, please visit: http://www.bestcure.md, http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire-644101870-open-letter-to-potus-flotus-members-of-congress-from-krishnan-suthanthiran-founder-president-teambest-global-companies.pdf or http://www.teambest.com/news/Best_Cure_Foundation_Presentation_5_20_2022.v4.pdf
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran's presentation on Rethinking Medicine, please visit http://www.teambest.com/news/Rethinking_Medicine_Global_Healthcare_TX_Oct19_2022_presentation.pdf and http://www.teambest.com/10_04_2022_Rethinking_Medicine_Invite_TX-FINAL.pdf
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
