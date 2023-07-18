Vault Hill affirms responsible AI with support of Meta's LlaMA 2: A Visionary, 65-Billion-Parameter Large Language Model
Vault Hill proudly announces its commitment to support Meta's groundbreaking initiative, the Large Language Model Meta AI (LlaMA) 2.
Driving responsible AI is at the forefront of our ‘Embrace the future’ strategy at Vault Hill. This support with Meta is timely with our transformation to an AI-driven human-centric metaverse”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vault Hill, the pioneering AI-driven human-centric metaverse company, proudly announces its commitment to support Meta’s groundbreaking initiative, the Large Language Model Meta AI (LlaMA). Vault Hill recognises the immense potential of LlaMA 2 as a foundational language model and aims to contribute to Meta’s open innovation approach to responsible artificial intelligence practices.
— Jimi Daodu, Founder and CEO of Vault Hill
LlaMA 2, a 65-billion-parameter large language model developed by Meta, has revolutionised the capabilities of natural language processing systems. Over the past year, large language models have showcased their remarkable ability to generate creative text, solve complex mathematical theorems, predict protein structures, and excel in reading comprehension tasks. These advancements highlight the significant benefits that AI can offer on a global scale, benefiting billions of individuals.
Vault Hill understands the importance of training smaller foundation models like LlaMA 2 within the large language model space. These models require significantly less computing power and resources, making them ideal for testing new approaches, validating the work of others, and exploring new use cases in the metaverse. Foundation models are trained on extensive sets of unlabelled data, making them exceptionally versatile for fine-tuning across various tasks.
"Driving responsible AI is at the forefront of our ‘Embrace the future’ strategy at Vault Hill. This support with Meta is timely with our transformation to an AI-driven human-centric metaverse," said Jimi Daodu, Founder and CEO of Vault Hill.
Vault Hill’s ecosystem encompasses Vault Hill City, a virtual open world that offers a unique and immersive user experience. Powered by AI, Web 3, and XR technologies, Vault Hill City features seven districts representing seven human instincts, providing a diverse and expansive space for individuals to imagine, create, and flourish within the virtual realm.
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is a leading technology innovator dedicated to facilitating connections, fostering communities, and empowering businesses. As Vault Hill and Meta venture beyond traditional 2D screens, embracing immersive experiences becomes paramount.
Vault Hill’s support for Meta’s LlaMA 2 further solidifies its commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI and advancing the possibilities within the metaverse. By joining forces with Meta, Vault Hill seeks to contribute to the future of AI and its transformative impact on society.
For more information about Vault Hill and its support of Meta’s LlaMA 2, please visit https://ai.meta.com/llama/.
About Vault Hill
Vault Hill is an AI-driven human-centric metaverse company at the forefront of revolutionising user experiences through AI, Web 3, and XR technologies. Its ecosystem includes Vault Hill City, an immersive virtual open world, an NFT marketplace powered by Polygon, a native cryptocurrency token audited by Hacken, and Avatars powered by AI. Vault Hill City comprises seven districts representing seven human instincts, offering ample space for individuals to imagine, create, and thrive within the virtual realm.
About Meta
Meta builds technologies connecting people, fostering communities, and facilitating business growth. Formerly known as the Facebook company, Meta aims to transcend traditional 2D screens, embracing immersive experiences and pushing the boundaries of human interaction with technology.
