"Soul Inspirations: A Journey for the Divine" gives succor for struggling souls
Kiana LaShayia's Christian Poems, Rhymes, Verses Provides Motivational WisdomUNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For those weary from life's obstacles and struggles, author Kiana LaShayia provides much needed succor in the form of a collection of poems meant to inspire readers with their kind words and reminders of God's love. "Soul Inspirations: A Journey for the Divine" provides light for those enduring disappointments, loss, hardship and loneliness.
LaShayia's rhymes and verses offer a dose of hope to help her audience face their challenges and overcome them. She does this by drawing from her faith in God and her own life journey, sharing how through tribulation she found the keys to survival and was able to gain blessings, which she now shares through her prose. Her poems are defined by nine words of inspiration; strength, perseverance, peace, hope, love, relationships, praise, patience, and prayer.
"I believe these are the attributes that became relevant to the circumstances in my life, and I want to share them as inspiration to your soul. As you pursue your divine journey of life, I pray that these words will bring encouragement for what lies ahead of you." LaShayia says.
With "Soul Inspirations: A Journey for the Divine" readers will find refuge in beautifully written and inspiring poems made to elevate their mood, written from the heart to heart.
About the Author
Kiana LaShayia was raised as a Christian and attended church faithfully, falling in love with God and expressing this through interpretative dance and choir. During her adolescence she started writing poetry as an expression of freedom and then took various writing classes to cultivate her craft. During her high school and college years she worked in childcare centers and found passion in healing and building up families as well as having her own family. Through dance and poetry LaShayia finds motivation to uplift the spirits of those she encounters, bringing awareness to God while inspiring readers' hearts and minds to embrace positivity.
Soul Inspirations: A Journey for the Divine - on Spotlight with Logan Crawford