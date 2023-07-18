Opendatasoft achieves AWS Smart City Competency

Global partnership recognizes technology strengths and smart city deployment experience

Boston and Paris, July 18 2023, Opendatasoft, the leading Data Portal solution provider, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Smart City Competency in the urban data platforms and insights category. This designation recognizes Opendatasoft as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that helps customers build and deploy innovative Smart City solutions, powered by AWS, that make cities more accessible, livable and sustainable for their citizens.

Opendatasoft is already a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate program, and has now achieved the AWS Smart City Competency following a rigorous certification program. It strengthens its relationship with AWS and increases benefits to customers.

The AWS Smart City Competency program is dedicated to AWS Partners who have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in specialized Smart City industry solutions. It provides customers with access to highly specialized, trusted AWS Partners with verified and repeatable customer success.

“Communities across the globe, from North America to Australia, already rely on the combination of our data portal technology and the AWS cloud to power their smart city programs,,” said Jean-Marc Lazard, CEO and co-founder of Opendatasoft. “Extending our partnership with AWS and joining the select group of companies to achieve the Smart City Competency recognizes the strength of our existing relationship. It demonstrates the value we together bring to local governments as they create more efficient, citizen-centric smart cities underpinned by seamless data sharing and reuse.”

Opendatasoft provides a SaaS-based turnkey solution to quickly create Data Portals that make data usable at scale. We enable our customers with tailor-made services to deliver their use case on their specific needs. Opendatasoft’s Data Portal solution helps data, business and IT leaders to create a one-stop shop for their teams, customers, partners, consumers and citizens to easily search, access and reuse trustworthy data. Using Opendatasoft, organizations and enterprises empower internal and/or external stakeholders and non data experts with a seamless data experience from discovery to consumption. Over 300 organizations globally, including cities such as Long Beach, Vancouver and Melbourne, use Opendatasoft to accelerate their digital transformation and generate data value in their ecosystems, with over 3,000 data projects launched on the Opendatasoft solution.

Achieving the competency provides Opendatasoft with deeper access to AWS smart city experts, increasing its reach, driving new customer opportunities and providing a range of marketing benefits. The majority of Opendatasoft customers are already hosted on AWS where they benefit from the platform’s reliability, scalability and geographical coverage as well as connectivity to services such as Amazon S3 – Amazon Simple Storage Service.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify APN members with deep industry experience and expertise.

To learn more, please visit the AWS Smart City Competency page.

About Opendatasoft

Opendatasoft is a global leader in the democratization of data. It provides an all-in-one SaaS solution that allows all teams to quickly create compelling digital experiences with their data and share them across their internal and external ecosystems. This allows customers to accelerate digital transformation and development, positively transform their operations and establish more transparent relationships with their stakeholders.

More than 300 organizations around the world have adopted Opendatasoft's solution. They include large companies such as Schneider Electric, UK Power Networks, SFR, Bloomberg Associates, Veolia and Saint Gobain, government and state departments, and major cities such as Vancouver, Long Beach, Bristol, Namur, and Eindhoven. Find out more at www.opendatasoft.com