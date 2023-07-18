The Roy Langlitz hoard of big block Chevrolet cars and parts will be auctioned Sept. 16th-17th, online and live in Idaho

In the July 2008 issue of Hot Rod magazine, Roy Langlitz’s collection of vintage cars, mostly big block Chevys, was named one of the “Greatest Hidden Treasures” of the automotive world.

The incredible hoard of big block Chevrolet cars and parts from the collection of Roy Langlitz (aka “Rob Carter”) will come up for September 16th and 17th, on-site in Rathdrum, Idaho.

Some of the Corvettes in the sale are judged and rated and are “exceptional examples”, said Yvette VanDerBrink of VanDerBrink Auctions, which is conducting the auction.

Everything you’d need to build a Chevelle or Camaro or El Camino is here. As for big block engines, there are Ls5s, Ls6s, 396s, 409s, 348s, and 454s – but mostly 396s, 454s and 409s.