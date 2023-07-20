HSO Positioned as a Major Contender in Everest Group 2023 Microsoft D365 Services PEAK Matrix®
Strong growth, global expansion and investments in delivery capacity helps independent global Microsoft Partner HSO make gains against the Global SIs.AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HSO, a business transformation partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, today announced it has been positioned as a “Major Contender” in Everest Group's Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.
This latest achievement by HSO builds further on additional recognition from Microsoft earlier in the year, becoming one of the few Microsoft Partners to achieve Microsoft Cloud status after gaining the full suite of six new Solution Partner designations.
“HSO has made investments in developing a comprehensive suite of horizontal IP tools/solutions focused on implementation and managed services. Clients appreciate its proactiveness, technical expertise, and its depth of partnership with Microsoft.” said A S Yamohiadeen, Practice Director, Everest Group.
The PEAK Matrix® is a framework to assess the relative market impact, vision and capability of service providers. Everest Group’s Microsoft Dynamics D365 PEAK Matrix® report provides an independent and objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers, based on their overall capability and market impact across various global markets.
A S Yamohiadeen continues, “Recently, Microsoft has strengthened its product portfolio through continuous investments and integration of technologies such as Gen AI. This puts Microsoft Dynamics 365 stack at a sweet spot for enterprises’ process transformation needs.”
“It’s been a great year for HSO being recognized as a Major Contender by Everest Group in their 2023 PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Microsoft D365 Services alongside gaining the full suite of Microsoft Solution Partner designations. These achievements position HSO as a go to partner to help customers leverage the full power of Microsoft technology, including next-generation AI and Microsoft D365 Copilot capabilities.”
About HSO
HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach. HSO leverages the full power of the Microsoft Cloud to transform the way in which people work and engage customers, ultimately accelerating the impact of cloud transformation and improving overall business performance. HSO helps companies innovate faster by modernizing business operations, adopting data-driven intelligent automation, delivering real-time insights and connecting the enterprise.
Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 2,300 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and is one of the world’s top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft’s elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide.
For more information, please visit our website www.hso.com
