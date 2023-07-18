Good Greek Announces Bold Expansion in Tampa, Orlando, and Surrounding Markets

Good Greek embarks on a momentous expansion in Plant City Good Greek expands into Plant City to service Tampa, Orlando and surrounding areas Following unprecedented growth, Good Greek opens a new warehouse in Plant City

New Centralized Hub near Tampa Will Allow Good Greek to Begin Serving Orlando, Gainesville, Jacksonville, and Beyond

Our commitment to Tampa Bay runs deep, and our entrance into the Orlando market and beyond is a testament to our bold vision” — Spero Georgedakis