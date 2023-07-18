Good Greek Announces Bold Expansion in Tampa, Orlando, and Surrounding Markets
New Centralized Hub near Tampa Will Allow Good Greek to Begin Serving Orlando, Gainesville, Jacksonville, and Beyond
Our commitment to Tampa Bay runs deep, and our entrance into the Orlando market and beyond is a testament to our bold vision”WEST PALM BCH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Greek Moving & Storage, Florida's Largest Independent Mover and World's First and Only Total Relocation Company, is thrilled to announce a monumental expansion that reinforces its unwavering commitment to Tampa Bay and marks an exciting and industry disrupting entrance into Orlando and the surrounding Gainesville, Space Coast, and First Coast markets.
On August 1st, Good Greek will relocate its current Tampa hub on Joanne Kearney Boulevard to a state-of-the-art 60,000 square feet commercial space at the Central Florida Commerce Center in Plant City. This relocation represents a remarkable leap forward, and significantly expands the company's capacity to handle the surging demand in Tampa Bay, extending it into Central Florida and beyond. The relocation also primes Good Greek for an immediate influx of about 75 new employees, initiating a growth trend projected to generate several hundred jobs within the next two years. Plant City's reputation as a hub for major companies further solidifies the significance of Good Greek's expansion, placing the company in an ideal position to provide exceptional service and meet the relocation needs of customers throughout the region.
Good Greek is already at the forefront of revolutionizing the moving industry. As the world's first and only total relocation company, Good Greek brings its proven expertise and unmatched services to new customers, delivering a seamless experience from start to finish. With a comprehensive suite of services that go beyond traditional moving, Good Greek is a game-changer in the industry. From handling the logistics of moving and storage to offering innovative solutions like Good Greek Realty, Good Greek Insurance, Good Greek Lending, Good Greek Auto-Transport, and Good Greek Junk Removal, the company transforms the entire relocation process into a streamlined and coordinated one-stop-shop approach.
Following unprecedented growth and popularity in South Florida, Good Greek opened its facility in Tampa in 2020 and quickly gained the trust of customers. The company also established strong partnerships with local sports teams, handling the personnel, player and equipment moves for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Tampa Bay Rowdies.
The Buccaneers, in particular, have entrusted Good Greek to handle their logistical needs, ensuring a smooth journey to every road game, including their historic Super Bowl victory. Good Greek is also the official mover of seven other of Florida professional and collegiate sports teams including the Florida Gators. The strategic expansion into the Gainesville market will elevate Good Greek’s ability to serve the University of Florida.
Spero Georgedakis, Founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage, expresses his excitement about the expansion: "Our commitment to Tampa Bay runs deep, and our entrance into the Orlando market and beyond is a testament to our bold vision. This expansion reflects our dedication to providing exceptional relocation solutions and unmatched service to both Tampa Bay and Orlando. At Good Greek, we believe in doing things the right way, the Good Greek Way, with a commitment to honesty, integrity, and exceptional customer service."
As Good Greek embarks on this momentous expansion, its core values of Faith, Honesty, Strength, and Courage—the pillars of the Good Greek Way—remain at the forefront. These values guide the company's every decision and underscore its commitment to exceptional service, customer satisfaction, and industry leadership. Good Greek's expansion into new markets comes at a critical time when the state of Florida has witnessed an increase in rogue movers and fraudulent moving companies. As a beacon of trust and reliability, Good Greek offers customers a safe and secure option for their relocation needs.
With this remarkable expansion, Good Greek Moving and Storage solidifies its position as the go-to choice for Florida’s growing demands while making an impressive foray into the thriving Orlando market and extending its reach to new territories. The company's dedication to excellence, coupled with its comprehensive relocation solutions, ensures a seamless and stress-free experience for customers across North America.
About Good Greek Moving & Storage:
Good Greek is the World’s First and Only Total Relocation Company. Good Greek offers Realty Services, Lending Services, Insurance & Title Services, Junk & Debris Removal, Auto Transport, and of course, Moving and Storage. For over 25 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided game changing services in South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the industry, Spero and his team promise to provide the “Best Move Ever” - putting respect for the client and customer service first. Headquartered in South Florida with locations throughout the state, Good Greek is the Official Movers of the Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Inter Miami CF, University of Miami Hurricanes, Florida International University Golden Panthers, Florida Atlantic University Owls, and The University of Florida Gators.
