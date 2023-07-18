Minne Inno names BoundaryCare one of Minnesota’s top innovative companies

BoundaryCare Logo BoundaryCare location- and health-tracking for Apple Watch Caregiver Dashboard for Checking the Status of your Loved One

Annual Fire Awards recognizes most innovative companies setting the economy ablaze

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Minne Inno, part of Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, named BoundaryCare to its sixth annual Fire Awards. This award highlights the top companies helping solidify Minnesota as an innovation hub.

BoundaryCare is an app for the Apple Watch that promotes caregiver peace of mind and empowers aging-in-place by silently gathering information about safety and wellness and sharing this data with caregivers when necessary. Other highlights include:

• Detecting falls (and noting the location of the fall).

• Recognizing wandering events (through geo-fencing).

• Monitoring health metrics, such as heart rate, A-fib, oxygen saturation, cardio fitness, sleep tracking.

• Promoting independence, with medication reminders, direct phone calling to and from the watch, and charging reminders.

BoundaryCare’s remote health monitoring helps vulnerable and older adults remain safe and independent through enhanced caregiver communication. It was developed by Minnesota-based father/son duo, Scott and Paul Carpenter, who recognized the need for this technology after their wife and mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

“BoundaryCare is a groundbreaking way to foster aging-in-place and independence for vulnerable and older adults,” said Scott Carpenter, BoundaryCare co-founder. “We’re honored to be named to this impressive list of innovative companies in Minnesota.”

BoundaryCare is unique because it goes well beyond the health and fitness data native to the Apple Watch by proactively sharing lifesaving information with caregivers. This unique caregiver communication includes:

• Power: safe zones can be of any size or shape, and can even include “safe itineraries” for vulnerable adults who walk on their own or drive. Alerts sound on the caregiver’s phone if the loved one leaves the safe zone.

• Flexibility: multiple people can join the caregiver group, spreading the burdens of care.

• Customization: each user decides what kinds of events should trigger alerts (wandering, falls, etc.), and set personalized thresholds for heart rate, oxygen levels, and more.

BoundaryCare requires a cellular-enabled Apple Watch paired with an iPhone. The app is downloadable from the Apple App Store, and monthly subscriptions start at $24.99. The cost is reimbursable under most long-term care insurance policies.

“We learned firsthand the trials of caregiving, and we recognized the existing solutions were pooly designed and primitive. We created BoundaryCare with the caregiver in mind,” said Carpenter. “BoundaryCare shares clear and actionable data with caregivers and provides peace of mind through constant communication. This helps vulnerable and older adults maintain their independence and stay in their homes longer.”

For more information about keeping your loved ones safe and healthy, visit: https://www.boundarycare.com

ABOUT BOUNDARYCARE

BoundaryCare enhances the safety and independence of seniors through discreet monitoring. The app, available for the Apple Watch (and soon for Android), shares vital information with caregivers to improve the lives of seniors and keep them at home. https://www.boundarycare.com