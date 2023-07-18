Cyber Leaders Join Forces to Protect Digital Identities and Data at Risk
Two Unique Cybersecurity Companies Share Technology to Strengthen Encryption Today and In the Post-Quantum Future
We are proud to incorporate QRC’s encryption algorithms in our high-security solutions so that we continue to have the most robust products on the market.”LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Resistant Cryptography SA (QRC) and Mnemonic Identity Solutions Limited (MIS) announced today a formal agreement to work together on important cybersecurity products. QRC will incorporate MIS’s Expanded Password System solutions into its own technology and QRC’s algorithms will be added to MIS’s high-security solutions to protect the digital identity of those who hold and handle the decryption keys for eAES®.
— Hitoshi Kokumai, Founder and Chief Architect at MIS
The success of MIS’s Expanded Password System is based on ‘Hard-to-Forget’ and ‘Panic-Proof’ secret credentials and has been used in e-commerce, corporate network, and military settings for more than a decade. The Japanese Army adopted the Expanded Password System in 2013 for the encrypted data exchange on its fleet of field communications vehicles. During this time, the number of users increased more than 10-fold over 10 years and is set to continue the use of the same software for 10 more years.
“Practices that are safely incorporated in the most stressful environments can be easily incorporated elsewhere, but the reverse is not necessarily true,” said Hitoshi Kokumai, Founder and Chief Architect at MIS. “We are proud to incorporate QRC’s encryption algorithms in our high-security solutions so that we continue to have the most robust products on the market.”
QRC offers the strongest protection against both classical and post-quantum attacks in mobile communications, financial transactions, and data. Available as software libraries or patented SIM and eSIM cards, protecting from 2G all the way to 6G.
“For years, MIS solutions have secured mission-critical information,” said Stiepan Kovac, Founder and CEO of QRC. “Now with the addition of QRC, these solutions will continue to be best in class, even as the power of quantum computers start breaking encryption, and while AI/ML alone already breaks most classical passwords, PINs, and biometrics systems.”
About Quantum Resistant Cryptography (Switzerland) — QRC provides forward-thinking solutions that are energy-efficient, quantum-resistant, 5G/6G+ -compatible and enable future-proof communications, public infrastructure, financial transactions, and private data protection. QRC's unique patented quantum-safe technology in 5G systems is the only solution recommended by the United Nations International Telecom Union (UN ITU-T).
About Mnemonic Identity Solutions Limited (UK) — MIS is the first to provide global software products for Expanded Password System (EPS) that accept images as well as texts, which is intended to be a secure successor to the time-honored seals, autographs and text-only password systems. MIS’s EPS software and applied solutions offer 'Hard-to-Forget', 'Hard-to-Break' and 'Panic-Proof' digital identity authentication. The software can be used stand-alone, as the master-password of password-managers and single-sign-on services, as a factor of multi-factor authentication schemes and as a fallback measure of biometrics.
Stiepan Kovac
Quantum Resistant Cryptography
+41 22 734 59 96
contact@qrcrypto.ch
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn