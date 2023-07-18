Rockset Partners with Confluent To Accelerate Real-Time AI

Rockset joins the Connect with Confluent Partner Program; delivers the easiest way to integrate streaming data into real-time search, analytics and AI applications

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockset, the real-time search and analytics database built for the cloud, today announced its partnership with Confluent as part of the Connect with Confluent partner program, a new program helping organizations accelerate the development of applications built on streaming data through native integrations with Confluent Cloud. The Connect with Confluent partner program enables close collaboration between Rockset and Confluent’s engineering, sales, and marketing teams to ensure customer success at every stage from onboarding through technical support.



Rockset’s recently announced vector search enables customers to index and update vector embeddings in real-time, a critical component of powering real-time AI applications such as personalization, live chatbots, route optimizations and anomaly detection. Through the Connect with Confluent program, Rockset is equipping Confluent customers with the tools to seamlessly integrate streaming data into real-time AI and analytics applications.

“Rockset is on a mission to eliminate the cost and complexity of the modern real-time data and AI stack, and our ease of use and cloud-native efficiency empowers customers to do just that,” said Shruti Bhat, chief product officer and SVP marketing at Rockset. “Our native integration with Confluent Cloud is already being used at scale in production for powering AI use cases such as real-time pricing and live recommendations. Our participation in the new partner program enables us to collaborate to build a more seamless integration and make real-time search, analytics and AI more widely accessible to organizations across the globe.”

“Data streaming is now a critical business requirement as companies shift toward a digital-first approach to everything,” said Paul Mac Farland, Vice President, Partner and Innovation Ecosystem, Confluent. “However, many companies don’t have the resources needed to successfully bring a complete set of data streaming capabilities to their applications and end users. Connect with Confluent solves this problem, helping Confluent technology partners accelerate their customers’ data-driven ambitions so they can win in the modern digital era.”

With a cloud-native architecture that supports compute-compute separation, Rockset scales ingestion to support high velocity streaming data without incurring any negative impact on query performance. In a recent streaming ingest performance benchmark, Rockset achieved 70 millisecond data latency on 20 MB/s of streaming data ingestion, allowing latency-sensitive real-time applications to be deployed at massive scale. As a result, companies across industries are unlocking the value of real-time streaming data in a cost-efficient manner using Confluent Cloud and Rockset.

To learn more about Rockset’s partnership with Confluent, visit: https://rockset.com/partners/confluent/

Supporting Resources

About Rockset

Rockset, the Real-time Search and Analytics Database Built for the Cloud, delivers fast analytics on real-time data with surprising efficiency. Search, join and aggregate any data at scale with sub-second response. Scale efficiently with Rockset’s converged indexing and built-in connectors. Build data apps in weeks, not months, regardless of the shape of your data. For more information, go to rockset.com.

Media Contact

Amy McDowell

Offleash PR for Rockset

rockset@offleashpr.com