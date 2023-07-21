Three Issues Increasing Risk of Cognitive Decline and Alzheimer's Overcome by New Book
"Cognitive Health of an Elderly Parent" stands in stark contrast to the current landscape of books to help seniors ward off memory loss and cognitive decline.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A.C French's recently published "Cognitive Health of an Elderly Parent", takes aim at three key obstacles facing seniors who are experiencing a degree of memory loss, or other cognitive decline. This with the objective of avoiding progression into what can become more serious cognitive disorders, including Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.
The three areas of concern the book addresses are: the absence of a sociability factor in many of the current books serving the market, there is also the fact that much of the material concerned is similar in nature and therefore potentially limited in its ability to inspire; the other challenge the book helps to address is that a senior may be reticent to accept that there is a potential problem or to openly discuss the same with the family.
Drilling deeper it becomes clear, the majority of books available to help seniors stay mentally active, and retain cognitive health are designed to be used in a self-help capacity. This may include books of puzzles, mental challenges, quizzes, or other material mostly to be used in a solitary setting. There is great demand for such material, and its value is self-evident; choice beyond this however seems limited.
Based on the science, it is clear that the level of sociability experienced by a senior also plays a significant role in preventing the progression of cognitive decline.
The book contains a collection of specially arranged question lists, that the family can use to help stimulate mental activity on the part of an elderly relative. The questions can be asked in a face-to-face setting or during a video call. This social activity and engagement is a key part of why the book was created.
A.C French explains, “It takes time to ask questions and to listen, which is kind of the whole point and why it is so beneficial".
Again, based on the science it is clear that the degree of mental activity experienced by a senior is also important; therefore does it not follow that the mental activities concerned should ideally be as interesting, stimulating and various as possible? Whilst just more of the same type of activity is better than nothing, it should never be the standard, especially due to the critical nature of the actual consumer's needs.
With this in mind, the book's questions invite an elderly relative to reminisce, by responding to non-invasive questions about his or her past life, a process which is liable to be both interesting and also engender a sense of well-being. These questions that trigger the remote memory are interleaved with those calling on more recent memory or reasoning that are obviously more essential for daily life. By combining questions in this way, the book is said to present a more comprehensive mental workout for the senior concerned, while at the same time attempting to keep the all important interest level elevated.
The final, yet no less essential aspect of the book is that it serves to encourage an increased openness about the situation to develop between the family and the senior going forward. Fighting cognitive decline is a process that requires effort and to the extent possible, acceptance and 'buy-in' from the relative involved, that there is work to be done, together.
There is, however, potentially more to the story in that another key facet of the book, is the belief that a relationship may exist between a person's remote memory and more recent or short term-memory and reasoning. Further, that firing up a person's remote memory, also has the potential to sharpen shorter term-memory, recall and reasoning that are so essential to everyday life. French, while making no definitive claims in this matter, does look to explore and validate any potential symbiosis if indeed it exists, and as such welcomes contact from organizations or individuals involved with the study of cognitive health in the elderly.
"Cognitive Health of an Elderly Parent" is available via Amazon.com in paperback and ebook format. The core of the book has also been published via lulu.com under the title thinkwich.
The writer can be contacted by email, social media @seniorsinmind, or via Thinkwich.com, and Disruptionideas.com
