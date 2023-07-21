Introducing Oscar Hunt Prahran; a made-to-measure tailoring mecca
I learn a lot from speaking with such a diverse clientele. Other than that, I’ll always give my best to everyone that walks through the doors as I’m super passionate about tailoring and service.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A 10 year old Australian brand, Oscar Hunt has defined itself through an unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship; a decidedly Australian style of tailoring; and a firm belief that - unlike the tailoring of yore - wearing a suit should be fun.
Housed in a classic terrace front and former gallery space at 489 High Street, Oscar Hunt Prahran is a testament to all of the above.
Designed by Adrian Cordina and featuring a selection of signature Australian furniture design from the 60s and 70s, the showroom acts as a blank canvas for collaboration between Oscar Hunt’s expert staff and clientele, balancing comfort and style in equal measure.
So, what can clients expect from the Oscar Hunt Prahran experience?
The team itself is helmed by Oscar Hunt veteran; Wei Wang. Having been with the business for over six years, he’s a tailoring aficionado who lives and breathes the product and has a wealth of experience to draw on. Whether you’re stopping by for a wedding ensemble or an office wardrobe refresh, Wei and the team will have you sorted.
Besides the clothes themselves, Oscar Hunt clients are also repeat visitors due to the impeccable experience the brand offers.
Personalised to each customer’s brief, the team is adept at curating a tailoring experience to suit them. From selecting the perfect range of fabric swatches to choose from to offering a drink from the extensive complimentary bar, they appreciate the importance of making a tailoring purchase both easy and memorable.
As Wei responded when asked what customers should expect when visiting the Prahran Showroom;
‘A deep conversation… I learn a lot from speaking with such a diverse clientele. Other than that, I’ll always give my best to everyone that walks through the doors as I’m super passionate about tailoring and service.’
Opening in August 2023, the team at Oscar Hunt Prahran looks forward to welcoming you to our newest space soon. To discover the space for yourself, please get in touch here: prahran@oscarhunt.com.au
About Oscar Hunt:
Oscar Hunt is an Australian made-to-measure tailoring company with Melbourne roots. The brand was founded on a commitment to outstanding quality and service and the belief that contemporary Australia needed a contemporary tailor to match. Since then, Oscar Hunt has expanded its national footprint with showrooms in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.
