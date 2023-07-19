Exigent Technologies Recognized as 2023 Best Places to Work New Jersey

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider.

A longstanding member of the New Jersey community earns honor highlighting commitment to its employees and culture

This honor is rewarding, even more so because it's based on the feedback from our team and provides us with insights on how to continue to improve our benefits, culture, and professional development.” — Daniel Haurey Jr., President and Founder, Exigent Technologies

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exigent Technologies, a technology services provider committed to unleashing the potential of small to mid-sized businesses through collaborative partnerships, exceptional service, and comprehensive managed IT solutions, has been recognized as one of New Jersey’s Best Places to Work 2023 by NJBIZ. This survey and awards program identifies, recognizes, and honors the top New Jersey companies to work for.

While there are many factors influencing the selection process, NJBIZ cites some of the top factors such as the company’s concern for the well-being of workers, employee benefits, and forward-thinking company policies. Exigent is proud of this designation because it strives for a culture-first hiring process that attracts talented individuals well-aligned with the company’s core values.

“I am excited to share this recognition because it celebrates what is truly the foundation of our business—our team. While hiring the right skilled talent is the cornerstone of any organization’s success, for a services business such as Exigent Technologies, it is critical to have employees who are skilled, but also reliable, friendly, helpful and dedicated to our customers,” explained Daniel Haurey Jr., founder and president of Exigent Technologies. “We are so appreciative of the effort and commitment of our employees, and we work diligently to provide them with a workplace that is inspiring and a culture that is healthy and well-balanced. This honor is rewarding, even more so because it is based on the feedback from our team and provides us with more insights on how to continue to improve our company’s benefits, culture, and professional development opportunities.”

Based on participation in the Best Places to Work survey, the 2023 honorees from small (15- 49 employees), medium (50-249 employees), and large (more than 250 employees) companies are determined by their employees. The program confidentially collects data, allowing workers to share feedback about their employers, and provides an opportunity for those companies to learn from and act on that knowledge. To be eligible, organizations must meet several criteria. The program had an unprecedented number of companies complete the survey process this year, so NJBIZ increased the number of winners to 150, up from 125 in 2022.

During the Best Places to Work awards reception on Sept. 28, NJBIZ will reveal the No. 1 employer in the state, as well as the individual company rankings. For more information, visit njbiz.com/new-jerseys-best-places-to-work-2023.

About Exigent Technologies

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has combined technical experience and a can-do attitude to consistently deliver exceptional service as a managed IT services provider. With an array of managed services and consulting expertise, we provide end-to-end technology support, accommodating the unique needs of small to midsize organizations and complementing the internal IT resources of larger enterprises. We believe in fostering long-term, strategic partnerships with our clients by actively engaging in their success. This collaborative mindset allows us to align our services with clients' objectives, helping them stay ahead of the competition. Our commitment to true partnership, integrity, and outstanding support is reflected in our average customer tenure of a decade or more.

Learn more about Exigent Technologies and its locations in New York, New Jersey, Colorado, and California

Media Contact

Gennifer Biggs, Director of Marketing, Exigent Technologies, gennifer.biggs@exigent.net