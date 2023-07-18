Ambulance Market to Generate Sales of US$ 32,987.04 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ambulance market was valued at US$ 27,074 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 32,987.04 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Several important factors have contributed to the tremendous rise of the ambulance market in recent years. A growing need for emergency medical services, an aging population, technological advancements in medicine, rising traffic accidents, and government initiatives to provide access to healthcare services are some of the factors driving this trend. To keep their operations expanding, businesses in the global market are concentrating on providing the rising need for emergency ambulance services. By expanding the availability of air ambulance services, businesses are also diversifying their sources of income.
Road accidents are now a surprisingly large portion of the burden on the globe, ranking as the tenth highest cause of mortality globally and the top cause of death from injuries. According to the Road Accidents in India report, there were 4,22,659 traffic accidents in India in 2021, a rise of around 13% from the year before. According to the EC, there were 44 road deaths per million people on average in 2021, a 5% rise from 2020. The demand for ambulance services is growing due to the increased incidence of traffic accidents and the rise in injuries and trauma requiring immediate medical attention.
Ambulance services have expanded as a result of government initiatives to provide access to healthcare services. Governments have put laws into place in numerous nations to enhance citizens' access to healthcare services. The establishment of new ambulance stations and facilities is one example of a policy aimed at enhancing access to emergency medical care. Another is funding for ambulance services. Particularly in underprivileged areas, these measures have contributed to an improvement in the accessibility and availability of ambulance services. For example, a new ambulance station and hub were slated to be built for an 'under-utilized' park and ride in May 2023. According to North West Ambulance Service (NWAS), the plan will allow it to rehabilitate its estate with a "modern and efficient purpose-built facility."
Ambulance Car to Witnesses Remarkable Revenue of US$ 16,857 Million
The ambulance car segment experienced impressive growth in 2022, earning sales of approximately US$ 16,857 million. Due to this considerable number, the ambulance car segment is now recognized as the largest within the business. The need for emergency medical services, improvements in ambulance technology, and rising healthcare costs globally are some factors contributing to the growth. The demand for ambulance cars is anticipated to grow even more in the upcoming years as governments and healthcare institutions continue to place a high priority on improving emergency medical services.
Hospitals are the Major End-Users of Ambulance
Hospitals account for more than 75% of the revenue generated in the end-user segment of the global ambulance market. This dominance can be due to hospitals' crucial role in the delivery of emergency medical care, where ambulances act as a crucial link. They are fully functional mobile care units that offer patients instant medical assistance while they are in transportation, not only cars.
In 2022, there were 6093 operating hospitals in the United States, up 10% from the previous three years, according to the AHA's Facts on US Hospitals, 2022 study. During the forecast period, the market is expected to develop due to increased hospitals offering adequate air ambulance services and improved medical facilities across the nation.
North America Attained a Revenue Share of US$ 8,825 Million in the Global Ambulance Market
North America dominated the global market, generating a revenue of US$ 8,825 million in 2022. Due to the rising number of emergency cases, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of several major market players, the rising demand for high-quality healthcare services, and the developed healthcare infrastructure, North America holds a sizable market share.
Additionally, according to the NIH, the United States spent US$ 164 million on emergency treatment in 2021, and this amount will rise to US$ 173 million in 2022 and USD 175 million in 2023. Ambulance services are also part of the emergency medical services. As a result, it is predicted that the nation's high expenditure on emergency care will spur market expansion during the forecast period.
Companies Profile
The ambulance market is quite fragmented, with domestic and foreign producers battling for market dominance. Leading companies in the market are constantly working to develop cutting-edge ambulance designs, increase operational effectiveness, and better patient care. This environment of competition encourages innovation and moves the market forward.
List of Top Players
• Braun Industries Inc.
• Demers Ambulances
• American Emergency Vehicles (AEV)
• Horton Emergency Vehicles
• Wheeled Coach Industries
• Osage Ambulances
• Excellance, Inc.
• McCoy Miller
• Life Line Emergency Vehicles
• PL Custom Emergency Vehicles
• Road Rescue Emergency Vehicles
• Malley Industries
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global ambulance market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.
By Type
• Ambulance Car
• Ambulance Truck
• Others
By End User
• Hospital
• Emergency Center
• Others
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia & New Zealand
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• Rest of MEA
South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
