MetaTdex Launched the BGT Pool, Enjoy the High Yield of BGT Earnings
EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaTdex, one of the world's top 10 exchanges, has officially launched the BGT Pool. BGT Pool offers up to 80% annualized yield, providing the opportunity to increase your assets in BGT.
BGT Token, a New Choice for the RWA path
BG Trade (BGT) is committed to building an integrated, top-tier RWA (Real World Assets) platform, providing users with efficient linking opportunities for real-world assets such as stocks, bonds, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc. The issue price of BGT Token is about $0.33 with high price appreciation potential, and its price already reached $2.1.
As of July 18th, the trading volume of BGT Token has exceeded $38 million, and the number of BGT Token holders has exceeded 13,000. This strong performance has made BGT Token a popular new choice for the RWA field, and its ability to extensively link real-world assets is attracting global investors. The trading activity and growing user base also further validate the recognition and value of BGT Token in the digital asset market.
BGT Pool, Low Risk & High Yield
As BGT Token continues to rise, MetaTdex, one of the world's top 10 exchanges, has officially launched BGT Pool, which provides investors with single-token stake financial products with up to 80% annualized return, offering more opportunities for BGT Token holders to increase their assets.
BGT Pool is a stake financial product launched by BGT Pool (BG Trade), aiming to provide users with an easy-to-enter, high-yield, and high-security financial management option. The product uses on-chain smart contracts with open and transparent data and a decentralized model to ensure the security of users' assets.
Simple Participation and Real-Time Earnings
BGT Pool provides a simple and easy-to-understand participation method, users only need to stake BGT Token to participate in financial management. BGT Pool has an annualized interest rate of up to 80%. The longer the stake term, the higher yield. Currently, BGT staking is open for a 7-day period. Earnings are settled in real time through smart contracts, and users can check the earnings of each financial transaction at any time.
MetaTdex has unique advantages
MetaTdex is the world's first decentralized trading platform to open a special zone for tokens in the RWA field, providing users with more investment opportunities. Users participating in BGT Pool do not need to pay any management fees to enjoy 100% financial returns.
How to participate in the BGT Pool?
Open MetaTdex APP, click "Discover", click "BGT Market".
MetaTdex has always been committed to providing users with a wider range of investment opportunities and sound financial choices. The successful launch of the BGT Pool marks a brand-new chapter in RWA's path, so let's witness the brilliant future of BGT Token in the digital asset market together.
Learn more:
MetaTdex official website: www.metatdex.com
BGT Buying Guide: https://medium.com/@MetaTdex/bgt-purchase-operation-guide-562d1cc80663
How to join BGT Pool：https://medium.com/@MetaTdex/bgt-pool-operating-procedure-65fb6ff48e2a
BGT official website: www.bgtrade.io
MIKE LIU
BGT Token, a New Choice for the RWA path
BG Trade (BGT) is committed to building an integrated, top-tier RWA (Real World Assets) platform, providing users with efficient linking opportunities for real-world assets such as stocks, bonds, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc. The issue price of BGT Token is about $0.33 with high price appreciation potential, and its price already reached $2.1.
As of July 18th, the trading volume of BGT Token has exceeded $38 million, and the number of BGT Token holders has exceeded 13,000. This strong performance has made BGT Token a popular new choice for the RWA field, and its ability to extensively link real-world assets is attracting global investors. The trading activity and growing user base also further validate the recognition and value of BGT Token in the digital asset market.
BGT Pool, Low Risk & High Yield
As BGT Token continues to rise, MetaTdex, one of the world's top 10 exchanges, has officially launched BGT Pool, which provides investors with single-token stake financial products with up to 80% annualized return, offering more opportunities for BGT Token holders to increase their assets.
BGT Pool is a stake financial product launched by BGT Pool (BG Trade), aiming to provide users with an easy-to-enter, high-yield, and high-security financial management option. The product uses on-chain smart contracts with open and transparent data and a decentralized model to ensure the security of users' assets.
Simple Participation and Real-Time Earnings
BGT Pool provides a simple and easy-to-understand participation method, users only need to stake BGT Token to participate in financial management. BGT Pool has an annualized interest rate of up to 80%. The longer the stake term, the higher yield. Currently, BGT staking is open for a 7-day period. Earnings are settled in real time through smart contracts, and users can check the earnings of each financial transaction at any time.
MetaTdex has unique advantages
MetaTdex is the world's first decentralized trading platform to open a special zone for tokens in the RWA field, providing users with more investment opportunities. Users participating in BGT Pool do not need to pay any management fees to enjoy 100% financial returns.
How to participate in the BGT Pool?
Open MetaTdex APP, click "Discover", click "BGT Market".
MetaTdex has always been committed to providing users with a wider range of investment opportunities and sound financial choices. The successful launch of the BGT Pool marks a brand-new chapter in RWA's path, so let's witness the brilliant future of BGT Token in the digital asset market together.
Learn more:
MetaTdex official website: www.metatdex.com
BGT Buying Guide: https://medium.com/@MetaTdex/bgt-purchase-operation-guide-562d1cc80663
How to join BGT Pool：https://medium.com/@MetaTdex/bgt-pool-operating-procedure-65fb6ff48e2a
BGT official website: www.bgtrade.io
MIKE LIU
MetaTdex
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter