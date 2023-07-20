The First Official ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL in the History of Asheville, NC… “The Lovely Asheville Annual Fall Festival”
Be a part of Lovely Asheville History... attend and participate in the “The Lovely Asheville Annual Fall Festival”
Lovely Asheville, NC must be preserved through cleaning efforts on land as well as in waterways. The Lovely Asheville Annual Fall Festival promotes Green energy while respecting & preserving wildlife.”ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The First Official ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL in the History of Asheville, NC… “The Lovely Asheville Annual Fall Festival” celebrates the natural beauty and the ecological preservation of nature and humanity in and around Asheville, NC. This Event is FREE to attend October 14th, and 15th, 2023 at Pack Square Park, N. Park Square, Asheville, and will be the 2nd weekend of every October annually. The Lovely Asheville Annual Fall Festival is a fundraiser produced by Asheville Creative Arts (501c3 Non-profit) and Lovely Asheville Enterprises, LLC to benefit at-risk youth by having experiences and opportunities in various performing arts/science careers.
The 2nd Lovely Asheville Annual Fall Festival (LAAFF) celebrates in downtown Asheville, NC at Pack Square Park, on the Roger McGuire Green, and the Reuter Terrace Saturday ~ October 14th, starting at 10:AM and ending at 9:PM and Sunday ~ October 15th, 2023 starting at 12:PM and ending 6:PM. This all takes place during the perfect time of year when the surrounding mountains are in full vivid fall colors with gorgeous trees and nature. During this season, the local hotels tend to experience high occupancy rates as tourists flock to Asheville to revel in the vibrant autumn hues and flavors. This festival will undoubtedly contribute to the existing enthusiasm and amplify the overall excitement in the area.
One of the festival's main attractions will be a captivating exhibit featuring tributes to the remarkable individuals from the Lovely Asheville area who have achieved worldwide fame and recognition, like actors Bellamy Young and Chris Chalk... pro athletes like Cameron Maybin and Brad Daugherty… musical legends like Roberta Flack and Nina Simone.
The Lovely Asheville Annual Fall Festival is filled with plans for family-friendly fun, food, entertainment, cultural activities, merchants, and informative speakers. LIVE Bands will perform family-friendly R&B, Pop, Rock, Jazz, Afro Beats, Reggae, Inspirational, and more for most of both days. Local small businesses will offer locally created foods, fashion designs, as well as arts & crafts. Vendor and Sponsorship opportunities are currently available. Visit www.lovelyasheville.com or call 828-333-4875 for more information.
