THE HIDDEN BACKDROP TO MATT REDMAN AND THE REVERED ‘SOUL SURVIVOR’ CHURCH
An incisive new book: ‘St Augustine’s Sin’ examines the influences behind these repeated allegations of abuse by church leadersCHICHESTER, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the latest allegations, by Matt Redman, the Church of England responded by sacking the panel of experts who provided independent oversight of how it dealt with abuse.
• In 2021 the UK Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse disclosed that 100 new cases of clerical abuse are being reported every year.
• The UK Inquiry reported “a grudging and unsympathetic attitude to victims” (by the Church).
• Around the same time, an inquiry in France reported that children are more likely to be abused within Church settings than state schools, holiday camps and sporting organisations.
Why is abuse more prevalent within church settings than elsewhere, and why is the Church so lax in addressing the issue?
In this new book, a one-time altar boy examines the effects of Christian teaching on his young mind. He examines research explaining how sensitive children develop feelings of guilt and shame.
An authority figure causing a child to feel guilt and shame is a documented method of child sexual grooming. Might this be an unwitting factor in cases of clerical child abuse?
In ‘St Augustine’s Sin,’ a primary school teacher examines with rigorous scrutiny how teaching in some faith schools today might affect a child's vulnerability. Following St Augustine’s doctrine on penance, the CofE service admits sin and begs forgiveness or mercy twenty-four times. Grace and love are said twice. The ‘Soul Survivor’ Church, lauded by the British Establishment and the Most Rev Justin Welby, starts off by telling young people that they are ‘lost and sinful.’
The author explores Augustine’s teaching and suggests this leading Saint's ideas might play a more influential role in child abuse and adult mental well-being than has generally been recognised in mainstream social science. This thought-provoking book fills a gap in the shelf, lifting the lid on a story of abuse and unhelpful indoctrination which continues to this day.
Hailed by reviewers as ‘well researched’, ‘informative’ and ‘mind-opening’, "St Augustine’s Sin" offers a compelling insight into the current crisis within the church. The author invites readers to reassess their understanding of the relationship between faith school teaching and child abuse.
"St Augustine’s Sin: Why child abuse bedevils Christianity" is now available in all good bookstores and online, currently at discount, from Amazon. Excerpts are available at the author's website.
About the author:
A professional engineer by training, Joe Baker served as altar boy and chorister. He still sings in his local church choir. With the Vatican decrying critics of the church as ‘Friends of the Devil’, he thought back to the drill and doctrine of his schooldays.
Reader describe his writing as ‘insightful,’ ‘inspiring’ and also as ‘outrageous.’ Having spent much of his professional life writing for technical journals, Joe’s prose tends to be crisp and taut.
