Limbtec Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security for Clients

VLAMINGSTRAAT, ZOETERMEER, NETHERLANDS, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Limbtec Limited, a leading managed service provider based in Plymouth, Devon, and Cornwall.

This partnership will help Limbtec’s clients to protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Limbtec has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

“Since moving to being a security-focused supplier, we noticed a number of customers experiencing email deliverability issues. And although we knew the issue was down to the setup of their email provision, we didn’t have a tool to help us monitor the changes we made. Until we found and partnered with EasyDMARC,” said Martin Limburn, director of Limbtec Limited.

"We are thrilled to welcome Limbtec to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Limbtec

Limbtec was founded by Martin Limburn in 2002 to address the gap in the market of quality IT support and services in Devon and Cornwall for small businesses. Limbtec has grown organically since and has added a primary education offering. In 2019, the company became a security-focused provider due to the increase in complex cybersecurity threats.

www.limbtec.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com