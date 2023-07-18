Operations Support System (OSS) Market Eyeing Bigger Moves | Ericsson, Nokia, Amdocs
Operations Support System (OSS) Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Operations Support System (OSS) Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Operations Support System (OSS) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Ericsson AB (Sweden), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Amdocs Limited (Cyprus), IBM Corporation (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (United States), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Atos SE (France), Capgemini SE (France), CGI Inc. (Canada), Software AG (Germany)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Operations Support System (OSS) market to witness a CAGR of 20% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Operations Support System (OSS) Comprehensive Study by Application (Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Service Assurance, Customer Management, Network Management Systems), Components (Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless, Mobile, MVNO/MVNE), Industry (Communication, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Other), Organization Size (Large, SME) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2026. The Operations Support System (OSS) market size is estimated to increase by USD 6.7 Billion at a CAGR of 20% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1.2 Billion.
Definition:
Operations Support System (OSS) refers to a set of software applications and systems used by telecommunications service providers to manage their network operations, service provisioning, and customer support activities. OSS helps in monitoring network performance, managing inventory, handling billing and customer support, and ensuring efficient service delivery.
Market Trends:
Focus on Network Virtualization and Software-defined Networking
Integration of OSS with Business Support Systems
Market Drivers:
Increasing Complexity of Telecommunication Networks
Growing Need for Operational Efficiency
Market Opportunities:
5G Network Deployments
Digital Transformation Initiatives
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Operations Support System (OSS) Market: Large, SME
Key Applications/end-users of Operations Support System (OSS) Market: Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Service Assurance, Customer Management, Network Management Systems
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Operations Support System (OSS) Market?
• What you should look for in a Operations Support System (OSS)
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Operations Support System (OSS) vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Ericsson AB (Sweden), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Amdocs Limited (Cyprus), IBM Corporation (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (United States), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Atos SE (France), Capgemini SE (France), CGI Inc. (Canada), Software AG (Germany)
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Operations Support System (OSS) Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
