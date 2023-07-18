Chocolate Couverture Market Opportunities 2023-2030 | Lindt & Sprungli, Valrhona, Callebaut
Chocolate Couverture Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Chocolate Couverture Market Insights, to 2028. The growth of the Chocolate Couverture market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Lindt & Sprungli (Switzerland), Valrhona (France), Callebaut (Belgium), Maison du Chocolat (France), Caffarel (Italy), Michel Cluizel (France), Domori (Italy), Felchlin (Switzerland), Amedei (Italy), Ghirardelli Chocolate Company (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Chocolate Couverture market to witness a CAGR of 3.5% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Chocolate Couverture Comprehensive Study by Type (Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Form (Slabs, Blocks, Button/Discs), End-Use (Bakery Industry, Chocolates and Confectionaries) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2026. The Chocolate Couverture market size is estimated to increase by USD 2 Billion at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 5.5 Billion.
Definition:
Chocolate couverture refers to high-quality chocolate that contains a high percentage of cocoa butter, typically above 31%.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Chocolate Couverture Market: Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate
Key Applications/end-users of Chocolate Couverture Market: akery Industry, Chocolates and Confectionaries
Market Trends:
Emphasizing On Innovation in Packaging of Couverture Chocolate
Market Drivers:
Increasing Demand from the Foodservice Sector
Market Opportunities:
Rising Awareness about Couverture Chocolate among Consumers and Manufacturers and Rising Demand of Convenience Food Products
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: Lindt & Sprungli (Switzerland), Valrhona (France), Callebaut (Belgium), Maison du Chocolat (France), Caffarel (Italy), Michel Cluizel (France), Domori (Italy), Felchlin (Switzerland), Amedei (Italy), Ghirardelli Chocolate Company (United States)
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Chocolate Couverture Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
