Assessment Software Market - Massive Growth Ahead | Questionmark, ExamSoft, ProProfs
Assessment Software Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Assessment Software Market will witness a 16.5% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Assessment Software market to witness a CAGR of 16.5% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Assessment Software Market Breakdown by Application (Enterprises, Education, Others) by Deployment Mode (Cloud Based, On Premises) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Assessment Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 3.89 Billion at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 3.41 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Assessment Software Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Assessment Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Questionmark (United Kingdom), ExamSoft (United States), ProProfs (United States), Mettl (India), Talentsoft (France), Criteria Corp (United Kingdom), SHL (United Kingdom), eSkill (United States), Harver (Netherlands), HireVue (United States)
Definition:
Assessment software refers to computer-based tools and programmes developed to make the creation, administration, and analysis of assessments and evaluations simpler. These software solutions speed up the assessment process, making it more efficient, accurate, and available for educators, trainers, HR specialists, and other professionals involved in evaluating people or groups. It offers a wide range of features and functions depending on the intended usage and target audience. Users may create and customise assessments like examinations, quizzes, surveys, and evaluations by using a variety of question formats, such as multiple choice, short answer, essay, and rating scales. Templates, question banks, and item analysis tools are usually provided by the programme in an effort to enhance the quality and substance of assessments. As technology advances, assessment software is evolving to include features like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and adaptive testing. These advancements include customised assessments, adaptive feedback, and predictive analytics in an effort to increase the accuracy and effectiveness of the assessment process.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Assessment Software Market: Cloud Based, On Premises
Key Applications/end-users of Assessment Software Market: Enterprises, Education, Others
Market Trends:
Providing flexibility and accessibility to learners
Provides detailed data analytics and insights
Market Drivers:
Demand as e-learning platforms
Online education
Market Opportunities:
International growth and collaborations
Increasing emphasis on talent management and skill assessment
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
List of players profiled in this report: Questionmark (United Kingdom), ExamSoft (United States), ProProfs (United States), Mettl (India), Talentsoft (France), Criteria Corp (United Kingdom), SHL (United Kingdom), eSkill (United States), Harver (Netherlands), HireVue (United States)
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Assessment Software Market
Assessment Software Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Cloud Based, On Premises)
Assessment Software Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Enterprises, Education, Others) (2022-2028)
Assessment Software Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Assessment Software Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Assessment Software Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Cloud Based, On Premises)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Assessment Software
Assessment Software Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
