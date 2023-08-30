XOP adds SNMP based Network Management System to its Crash Phone Equipment
XOP Networks integrated SNMP based NMS allows monitoring of the health of the components of its Crash Phone Equipment and raises alerts in case of failures.
We are thrilled to add Network Management capability on our Crash Phone/ Firebar equipment.”DALLAS, TEXAS, U.S.A, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- XOP Networks Inc, manufacturer of advanced Emergency Communications products announces availability of integrated SNMP based Network Management System on its Emergency Communications and Crash Phone equipment.
Crash Phone systems are typically deployed at Airports, Nuclear power plants and manufacturing facilities that are prone to having emergencies.
These systems are an important part of an entity's emergency communications infrastructure. It is vital for the Emergency Response Coordinators to always know the status of their crash phone system. The XOP Network’s integrated NMS constantly monitors various sub-components of its Crash Phone equipment, updates the status on a graphical display and sends appropriate alerts if it determines that any item is out of order.
Key features of XOP Networks' integrated Network Management System include:
• Graphical Display: View devices on a map. The numbered devices are color coded to indicate the health of the device.
• Drill-down feature: Click on any device to view the device’s details, downtime details and history of events associated with the device.
• Network Monitoring: Gain comprehensive insight into network devices, their status and performance metrics in real-time.
• Fault Detection and Alerting: Automatically monitor network components and send alerts (Voice call, Email and SMS) based on the nature of the fault detected (critical, major, minor).
• Device Dependency View: Displays network connectivity of the crash phone devices with other network components.
"We are thrilled to add integrated Network Management capability to our Crash Phone and Emergency Communications/Firebar equipment. With this capability Emergency Coordinators at Airports and other industries can be rest assured that their Crash Phone equipment is always fully functional and that they will now know if it is not," said Sudhir Gupta, CEO of XOP.
