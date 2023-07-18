The Next Land of Opportunity? WikiFinance Expo Sydney 2023: Uniting Industry Leaders to Shape the Future of Finance
WikiFinance Expo Sydney 2023 will be held on November 16, 2023. Many industry leaders have regarded Australia as a "land of opportunity" for the blockchain.SINGAPORE, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WikiFinance Expo Sydney 2023 will be held on November 16, 2023. Many industry leaders will gather together to discuss the future development of foreign exchange, blockchain, Web 3.0, cryptocurrency, NFT, and digital finance.
Wikifinance EXPO-World is a large-scale touring summit held in Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Dubai, Malaysia, and London. As one of the biggest expos in the industry, this is not the first time WikiFinance Expo has been held in Sydney. WikiEXPO has always regarded Australia as a "land of opportunity" for the development of the global foreign exchange and blockchain industries.
The event is a rare industry gathering in Australia with 3,000 insiders. As one of the partners of this Expo, Michael Hung, the CMO of BYDFi Exchange, expressed, "We have always valued the Australian market, and I believe Australia has the potential to become one of the key players in the cryptocurrency space in the Asia-Pacific region."
At least 100 local financial experts and masters will participate in this expo. They are top experts and pioneers in the Asia-Pacific region, many great project owners and founders, venture capitalists, and passionate practitioners, discussing topics including blockchain, Web 3.0, cryptocurrency, NFT, digital finance, and foreign exchange.
The ticket is free. Here is the registration link: https://www.wikiexpo.com/Australia/2023_EN/auexpo.html
About WikiExpo
WikiExpo is the world's leading financial exhibition and fintech conference brand, holding large summits annually in Singapore, Sydney, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, Malaysia, and Bangkok, connecting global high-quality resources for exhibitors and participants. Link to the event and free ticket: https://www.wikiexpo.com/Australia/2023_EN/auexpo.html
About BYDFi
BYDFi is a leading cryptocurrency social trading exchange for individual investors. BYDFi has been offering professional, convenient, and innovative trading solutions to global users since 2020, including spot trading, lite contracts, perpetual contracts, and copy trading.
