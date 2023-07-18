"Embrace Hope-Courage: 'Monster On' Film by Ret. LTC & Purple Heart Recipient, Steve Alexander - A Family Delight"

The Official Producers

"A captivating tale of resilience and love unfolds in 'Monster On,' a heartwarming family film. Prepare for an unforgettable cinematic experience!"

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Monster On Films is thrilled to announce the talented and diverse production team for the highly anticipated family-oriented film, "Monster On," helmed by Army Retired LTC and Purple Heart recipient, Steve Alexander. With principal photography set to commence in August 2023, the production will be split between Philadelphia and Los Angeles, promising an engaging and heartwarming cinematic experience.

Leading the production team is the esteemed Army veteran and CEO of the renowned Hollywood Public Relations Firm, Arykas and Ybots, Diana Ramos-Santiago Carter. Diana's extensive background in the entertainment industry, coupled with her entrepreneurial spirit, make her an invaluable addition to the project. Additionally, she is the founder of Panther Trail Films Productions, known for producing exceptional content that captivates audiences.

Joining the team is the Greek-American multi-award-winning director and producer, Eleftherios Kostans, whose creative vision and storytelling prowess have garnered critical acclaim. With a commitment to excellence, Kostans has consistently delivered compelling films that resonate with audiences on a profound level.

Renowned Hollywood actress, producer, and former Ms. Globe and Ms. Universe, Dawna Lee Heising, brings her vast experience and talent to "Monster On." Her impressive track record as a multi-award winner showcases her dedication to the craft and ability to bring characters to life with authenticity and depth.

Hailing from Canada, producer and script consultant Robert Dumond contributes his expertise to the project. With a keen eye for storytelling, Dumond has a reputation for shaping narratives that leave a lasting impact on viewers.

Award-winning actress and producer, Chrystals Snow, known for her captivating performances, rounds out the exceptional lineup. Snow's commitment to creating powerful stories that resonate with audiences aligns perfectly with the vision of "Monster On."

Lastly, joining the production team is film producer Ron Chaney, whose experience and industry knowledge will contribute to the film's success. Chaney's passion for storytelling and commitment to quality make him an integral part of the team.

"Monster On" is set to captivate audiences with its heartwarming tale that explores the power of family, resilience, and the bonds that unite us. Through the combined efforts of this talented production team, viewers can expect a cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impression. Production for "Monster On" is scheduled to commence in August 2023, with filming taking place in both Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Audiences worldwide eagerly anticipate the release of this remarkable film.