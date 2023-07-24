How to choose the right solar power station
Compare products to find the right solar power station!PASIG CITY, MANILA, 菲律宾, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar power station is a hot topic these days. Many people think it would be convenient to have one, but there are so many different types that they may not know what kind to choose. The most important factor to consider when choosing a solar power station is its intended use. Depending on what people want to use it for, choose the right solar power station for them from among many models!
Solar power station come in a variety of capacities. The higher the capacity (W), the more electricity people can carry; the Wh indicates how much power can be output in an hour.
And output ports range from AC outputs for using electric appliances such as fans, as well as essential ones such as USB for charging computers and smartphones, to TypeA and TypeC, which are convenient to have.
There are also many types of batteries, but BLUETTI uses lithium-ion iron phosphate batteries. These batteries are safe and secure, with no risk of fire or explosion, and are free of hazardous substances. Moreover, it has a charge/discharge cycle of over 3,000 times and a long service life of over 10 years.
Let's now compare the products to find the right solar power station!
First, let's compare the EB3A vs. AC60: The EB3A is the smallest and lightest in BLUETTI's history, weighing only 4.6 kg, making it easy to carry around, and large enough to take on a short trip. Although small, it is powerful at 600W (maximum instantaneous output 1200W) and 268Wh.
The AC60 is an IP65 waterproof and dustproof model. Weighing 9.1 kg, it can be easily carried by an adult. It is ideal to use the AC60 for use near water or outdoors, and the EB3A for day camping or driving, depending on the intended use.
Next is the AC200P vs. AC200MAX: The AC200P is also high capacity at 2000W/2000Wh, and has 6 AC outputs as well. It can be fully charged in a little over two hours using state-of-the-art fast charging technology, and its capacity can be expanded by connecting it to the B230 expansion battery. The AC200MAX has 2200W/2048Wh and 4 AC outputs, but the capacity can be increased to 8192Wh with the expansion battery, which of course supports fast charging. With this much capacity, people can be prepared for disasters. If they also prepare a set of solar panels, they will be able to protect their family's life even in the event of a prolonged power outage. Any model is sufficient for running home appliances, but the model people choose will depend on how much capacity they need.
Finally, let's compare the AC300&B300 vs. the AC500&B300S. Both are modular (assembled) power stations, and in the case of the AC300&B300, capacity can be increased to 3000W/3072-122888Wh by combining the B300 (extended battery); the AC500&B300S has an even higher output of 5000W/3072-18432Wh. Up to four B300S can be combined, allowing people to have exactly the capacity they need. This capacity provides peace of mind from the standpoint of disaster prevention, but more and more people are using it in their daily lives as a countermeasure against the soaring electricity costs in recent years.
We have compared several products, but there are many more models available. If people can compare the capacity, output, charging method, etc. of the models they are interested in and clarify the purpose of use, they will be able to choose the best solar power station for themselves.
