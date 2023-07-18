Texas Bay Credit Union Partners with Eltropy to Elevate Member Experience through Digital Communication Channels
Greater Houston area credit union taps Eltropy to elevate its member engagement across its account opening, lending, and servicing processes
We're a digital-focused organization delivering seamless communication channels to our members. Our partnership with Eltropy shows our dedication to member-centric design and continuous innovation.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading enterprise-wide digital conversations platform for community financial institutions, today announced it has partnered with Texas Bay Credit Union, a community financial institution (CFI) serving the greater Houston market. Texas Bay chose Eltropy as an important step in its ongoing digital transformation to help improve its member engagement across account openings, providing loans, and member services. The credit union went live on the Eltropy Digital Conversations Platform on August 1, 2022.
"We are a digital-focused organization committed to delivering value and seamless communication channels to our members. Our partnership with Eltropy signifies our dedication to member-centric design and continuous innovation,” said Osman Ulhaq, VP of Strategic Growth and Development at Texas Bay Credit Union. “With a phased approach, we will introduce game-changing features like Video Banking, Chatbot, Conversation AI and more. These advancements empower members with efficient account opening, streamlined lending, and personalized servicing interactions. Our collaboration with Eltropy reinforces our commitment to exceptional member experiences.”
"We love the mission at Texas Bay Credit Union and look forward to helping them enhance the entire member journey, from account opening to ongoing support," said Dave Norton, Chief Revenue Officer at Eltropy.
Working with the Eltropy Customer Support Care team, Texas Bay Credit Union will begin a phased approach to utilizing Eltropy's advanced capabilities, delivering exceptional member experiences, improving operational efficiency, and fostering long-term growth for the credit union.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading enterprise-wide digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, chatbot technology, and integration solutions — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, visit eltropy.com.
About Texas Bay Credit Union
Texas Bay was founded in 1936 and is the leading 5-star rated credit union in Houston and a trusted financial partner to over 55,000 members. There is no “I Can’t” at Texas Bay Credit Union as they work tirelessly to provide that 5-star member service to everyone and to find each member’s tailored-made solution to help them reach their financial dreams. To learn more, visit https://www.texasbaycu.org/.
