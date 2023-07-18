MERIDIAN ON GUARD DUTY AT WRIGLEY FIELD

Beam Gates at Wrigley Field

ARCHER BEAM GATES NOW CONTROLLING STADIUM TRAFFIC

CHICAGO, IL, US, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridian Rapid Defense Group’s unique Archer Beam Gates are contributing to ensure a safer environment for Chicago Cubs fans at Wrigley Field.

With the baseball stadium situated in a high traffic density urban location, the beam gates provide the perfect solution for quickly closing off the streets around Wrigley Field. While the crash tested beam gates provide a tight security zone for pedestrians, their ease of use still allows for authorized vehicles such as team buses and delivery vehicles to pass into restricted zones.

“A primary attraction for any organization using the Archer Beam Gates is how quickly and easily they can be placed,” said Peter Whitford, CEO of Meridian Rapid Defense Group. “For this particular location the Cubs are using four beam gates and because the gates don’t need any electrical power or hydraulics to operate, it becomes a simple task for them to move a gate to any location with ease and most importantly to break it down and take it away at the end of the day.”

Archer Beam Gates are used around the country and often in conjunction with Meridian’s top selling product; the Archer 1200 Barrier. The Archer Barriers are a common sight around Chicago with Chicago P.D. deploying them for the many different events throughout the city. The beam gate and barriers have also been in use at Navy Pier for specific events recently.

Mr. Whitford said, “As part of the Meridian standard with any sale or rental of our product we always include thorough training sessions for all those working with our beam gates and barriers. The recent ASTM (American Society for Testing Materials) certified crash test of the beam gate showed once again it has impressive stopping power. Those certified test results showed that it would stop a heavy vehicle, in that case a speeding truck, from smashing through into a pedestrian area.”

Because of recent tragic situations involving cars being driven into crowds either by accident or intentionally, stadium security staff and event planners need solutions that are purpose-built and tested to address the possibility of that type of incursion.

“Communities cannot continue to rely on equipment that wasn’t designed for or intended to mitigate vehicle rammings,” said Mr. Whitford. “We develop all our products to provide reliable effectiveness and for easy deployment.”

The Archer 1200 Barriers and Beam Gates are regularly used for large-scale SEAR (Special Events Assessment Rating) Level 1 events like the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, the Presidential Inauguration and the Super Bowl.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com