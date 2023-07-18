Fanboys Marketplace Publicly Backs SAG-AFTRA Screen Actors Guild and WGA Writers Guild of America Strike

Fanboys logo

Fanboys Marketplace stands with SAG-AFTRA in their strike, urging others to support fair compensation for all industry professionals.

Our firm stance alongside SAG-AFTRA and the WGA during their strike action reaffirms our dedication to those ingenious minds who transform scripts into our cherished on-screen characters.” — mike rogers

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fanboys Marketplace, an esteemed online retailer renowned for its extensive selection of pop culture collectibles and fandom merchandise, today pledged unwavering support for the ongoing strikes by two influential industry unions: the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

Positioned at the heart of pop culture and fandom in Fort Worth, Texas, Fanboys Marketplace deeply recognizes and appreciates the relentless dedication of creators within the entertainment industry. These creators, including the hardworking members of SAG-AFTRA and the WGA, breathe life into the entertainment industry with their contributions to film, television, radio, and digital media. These efforts fuel the fervor of our loyal customer base, providing inspiration for the array of treasured collectibles and merchandise we proudly offer.

"As a vibrant online community fashioned by passionate fans for fellow enthusiasts, we resonate with the importance of equitable compensation and conducive working conditions for all creatives—actors, artists, and writers," proclaimed Mike Rogers, CEO of Fanboys Marketplace. "Our firm stance alongside SAG-AFTRA and the WGA during their strike action reaffirms our dedication to those ingenious minds who transform scripts into our cherished on-screen characters."

In these challenging times, Fanboys Marketplace wholeheartedly encourages businesses, fans, and the wider pop culture community to express solidarity with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA. We extend an open invitation to our community and pop culture enthusiasts everywhere to stay informed about the developments of these strikes. We also urge them to actively support initiatives aiming to ensure just and equal treatment for all professionals who contribute to the rich tapestry of the entertainment industry.

About Fanboys Marketplace: Your ultimate hub for all geek, gaming, and pop culture passions. With our diverse array of products, exclusive collectibles, and immersive fan experiences, we elevate the fandom shopping journey to another level. We cater to every enthusiast's unique interests, making us the go-to destination for fans worldwide.

For press and media inquiries, connect with Mike Rogers at 817-521-6153. Join the conversation with us on social media and become part of the Fanboys Marketplace community!

#FanboysMarketplace #GeekCulture #GamingMerch #PopCultureCollectibles #FanExperiences #FandomCommunity