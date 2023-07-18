Estate Monthly Magazine Unveils Innovative Expert Contributor Program
Real estate publication launches new program, partnering with real estate agents and brokers to provide local home sellers and buyers with trusted information.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Estate Monthly Magazine (the “company” or “publication”) announces the formal launch of its Expert Contributor Program. After a successful year-long pilot, the program is expanding to invite selected real estate experts to deliver monthly market updates specific to their regions, published exclusively in Estate Monthly Magazine and distributed to local in-market viewers.
Market updates are distributed to audiences who have shown interest in their local housing market. Each update and related article receives approximately 10,000 impressions via the publication's social media channels and other distribution pathways.
The United Press Corps (UPC) has partnered with Estate Monthly to distribute press releases announcing each market update. UPC releases are syndicated in over one hundred related online publications, providing additional exposure through Google News, social media, and local searches.
"We're very proud to work with regional experts, creating engaging and valuable content for our readers while increasing our local relevance," said Alex Frakking, Executive Editor of Estate Monthly Magazine. "Our partnerships with local agents and brokers highlights our commitment to bringing relevant, local news to home sellers and buyers."
The Expert Contributor Program launches in tandem with the publication’s comprehensive Home Seller and Home Buyer Expert Guides. These guides, which have been in development for two years, provide a tailored course on selling or buying a home, incorporating expert insights from regional markets.
Assistant Editor Julie Baker expressed her excitement for the program's launch, stating, "These guides are the culmination of two years of diligent work and are potentially the most comprehensive and high-quality resources available for local home sellers and buyers."
The Expert Contributor Program remains by invitation only, demonstrating Estate Monthly Magazine's commitment to ensuring readers receive well-informed, timely, and region-specific market information from trusted local experts.
About Estate Monthly Magazine:
Estate Monthly Magazine (https://estatemonthly.com) provides real estate insights, opinion articles, and localized market trends to home buyers and sellers. The publication employs co-distribution and other innovative models to connect local real estate experts with people seeking trusted advice.
News Editor
United Press Corps
editor@unitedpresscorps.com