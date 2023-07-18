Illinois Psychedelic Society Seeks To Educate Lawmakers, Healthcare Workers, and Cynics About the Power of Psychedelics
...there’s a lack of understanding and education that’s needed here.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, July 12, the Illinois Psychedelic Society, an organization of advocates for the ethical and safe consumption of psychedelics, held its second mixer of the year.
The 10th floor of Bond Collective buzzed with excitement as attendants of all walks of life– including healthcare workers, BIPOC, and Queer business owners conversed about their sincere belief in plant medicine.
Over 150 attendants had a chance to network and learn from a panel of educators, activists, and practitioners seeking to decriminalize and turn psilocybin-containing fungi into an acceptable treatment option in Illinois through the IL CURE Act. The act would provide licensing and a regulatory framework for the manufacture, delivery, sale, and administration of psilocybin at licensed psilocybin service centers.
A negative reputation has followed magic mushrooms for over 50 years since their classification as a Schedule 1 substance by the DEA. However, supporters believe these notions are beyond outdated– as backed by newer studies that confirm psilocybin’s positive impact on treatment-resistant depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Despite the promising benefits of psilocybin, a prominent barrier supporters of the CURE Act face is a lack of education from lawmakers, healthcare workers, and the public at large.
State Senator Rachel Ventura (D-Joliet) participated in the event as a panelist and supporter of legislative changes to legalize entheogenic therapy. “On the Senate side, they were like, ‘Well we don’t know anything about it; let’s wait to see what the House does.’ Representative La Shawn K Ford Ford is the House sponsor for HB0001, and he was able to have a couple of cosponsors sign off, but not nearly enough– that includes even progressive lawmakers. Again, there’s a lack of understanding and education that’s needed here, ” said Ventura, who represents Illinois’ 43rd Senate District.
Similarly, there is a barrier to finding an educated community, given the stigma of psilocybin-containing substances.
“People will find like-minded people, but they could be across the country. Having this resource locally is huge for people because you don’t have to buy a flight, you could just head downtown,” alternative medicine business owner, Soma Phoenix, expanded on the impact of IPS’ events.
Illinois Psychedelic Society recognizes the uphill battle to ultimately pass the Cure Act. For that reason, the organization strives to continue organizing events like that of July 12th in partnership with Entheo IL.
On September 30, 2023, IPS and its Clinical Education Council will host a daylong symposium to educate healthcare workers and those interested in the psychedelic-healing field. Details will be released, and tickets will be available on July 21st. To learn more about IPS and receive notice of education and community events, visit the website and sign up for the email list.
