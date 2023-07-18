Nikola Institute Announces Innovative Free Support Program for Inventors and Small Businesses
Company offers pro bono consulting & reduced-cost services to empower US & Canadian innovators and improve “access to innovation”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikola Institute, an innovation accelerator serving U.S. and Canadian markets, is excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking program designed to empower inventors and small businesses. The program will offer free consulting and significant service pricing reductions for those who qualify as "micro entities" and "small entities", aligning with the USPTO's discount model.
Through the new pro bono program (https://nikolainstitute.com/pro-bono), product inventors and small businesses will gain access to complimentary consulting services, helping them chart their path from initial idea to commercial reality. The Institute's expertise spans across product research and development, product manufacturing, product marketing, online marketing services, crowdfunding support, and product distribution assistance. The initiative also provides crucial connections with industry experts who can help launch and manage new products.
"Our mission at Nikola Institute has always been to enable innovation," said Alexander Frakking, Innovation Director at Nikola Institute. "We're proud to launch this new program, which embodies our commitment to assisting the incredible talent we see in the small businesses and inventors in the US and Canada. By offering expanded support and reduced costs, we're making opportunities available to those with ideas and passion, but who may lack the experience and connections to successfully bring new products to market."
Nikola Institute’s new pricing model emulates the United States Patent and Trademark Office's (USPTO) "small entity" and "micro entity" discount system. This structure recognizes the often-prohibitive expenses of innovation for smaller organizations and individuals. Offering such discounts can fuel creativity, enabling smaller entities to compete on a more level playing field.
About Nikola Institute:
Nikola Institute (https://nikolainstitute.com) is an innovation accelerator providing early-stage support for inventors and small businesses across the US and Canada. The Institute identifies the specific needs of innovators based on their development stage and product category and connects them with appropriate resources, advisors, consultants, and funding assistance. Commercialization assistance includes product R&D, manufacturing, crowdfunding, marketing, and distribution.
