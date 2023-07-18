Innovative 'Climatainment' TV Series by Husband and Wife Team Aims to Inspire 1 Million Children, Launches Fan Website
The Goldilocks Mission series is seeking 1,000 initial fans and supporters to prove mass appeal and begin full production.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a ground-breaking initiative, a small team of concerned parents and film producers announce their venture into a new TV series that will blend climate education and entertainment into an exciting new format known as 'Climatainment'.
Titled “The Goldilocks Mission,” the series will address key environmental issues, educating young viewers through drama, adventure, and fun, rather than propagating fear and climate anxiety.
The Goldilocks Mission team also announces today the launch of their official website – https://goldilocksmission.org – where fans and supporters can register to view teaser videos, receive progress updates, and interact with the production team.
The series has been in development for two years. Preparations have included in-depth interviews with young change-makers and various organizations to get their perspectives on climate-related challenges, live events to raise awareness and support, the production of a sizzle reel to demonstrate plot lines and visuals, and a live screen test in Los Angeles.
"We are thrilled to take a fresh approach in environmental education, with a narrative that is as entertaining as it is enlightening", said Executive Producer John Geddes. "Our goal is to inspire one million children to consider climate change and its potential solutions, not from a place of fear, but with a sense of adventure, challenge, and responsibility."
John Geddes and spouse Jackie Eddolls are co-producers of the Mission, as well as award-winning cinematographer Jeff Maher. All three have significant experience in film and TV production and are passionate about addressing climate change.
The series is being produced independently of major studios or networks, ensuring the integrity and original vision of the series. A scientific advisory group of over two hundred climatologists, environmental scientists, and other experts has been assembled to contribute to ideation, scriptwriting, and ensuring scientific accuracy.
Advancing the idea of responsible production, the show will employ environmentally conscious technologies including Unreal Engine for virtual set filming. An international team of artists will help craft a visually stunning experience, which is partially demonstrated in the show’s sizzle reel.
Being an independent production, the team needs to prove widespread appeal and support before committing to full production. The team is gauging appeal by the number of email submissions on their newly-launched fan website, with an initial goal of 1,000 free registrations. By entering their email address, supporters can participate in the show's development, receive updates, preview teasers, and enjoy exclusive perks.
John Geddes remarks, “The only support we’re looking for right now is seeing that enough people care about this and want to see it happen. So we’re inviting everyone to provide their email and become a supporter so they can stay updated, get the latest teaser videos, and contribute any feedback or ideas they have.”
Mr. Geddes and the show’s producers are now available for interviews and media appearances by emailing john@goldilocksmission.org. For more information, please visit the official website at https://goldilocksmission.org/about
About The Goldilocks Mission Inc.
The Goldilocks Mission, Inc. is an innovative TV franchise by OnTheVerge (https://otverge.com), an environmental media production company. The series presents real-world climate change solutions through captivating narratives. With a target audience of teens and young adults, The Goldilocks Mission, Inc. aims to entertain, empower, and educate by showcasing the latest scientific discoveries and innovative strategies for reaching net-zero emissions.
