Revolutionary Partnership Takes Flight: Aeroauto and FLY2RV Bring Futuristic eVTOLs to Every Corner of America

Aeroauto and FLY2RV partner to create neighborhood flying car dealerships, making eVTOLs accessible to mainstream consumers through 100+ FBO locations.

This "neighborhood flying car dealership" will significantly boost the adoption of eVTOLs!” — Sean Borman, CEO, Aeroauto

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeroauto, LLC., the world’s leading eVTOL showroom/dealership, and Advanced Aerial Mobility systems integrator, today announced plans to explore setting up a master distribution agreement for Electric Vertical Take off and Landing Vehicles (eVTOLs) and related infrastructure with over 100 of FLY2RV’s partner fixed base operators (FBOs) around the United States. The partnership aims to make eVTOLs more accessible to mainstream consumers by allowing them to purchase and service the vehicles at their local airports.

As a pioneer in the emerging advanced aerial mobility market, Aeroauto has worked with eVTOL Manufacturers and Infrastructure providers to enable an air taxi network to transport people and goods. The company is a one-stop shop for all eVTOL needs whether individual, commercial, municipal, emergency, or security services, and currently offers several models of eVTOLs for purchase. Aeroauto, through strategic partners, helps FLY2RV’s FBOs, vertiports, and airports install the charging and landing infrastructure to support eVTOL aircraft.

Customers will be able to view, test drive, and purchase Aeroauto’s eVTOLs at participating FLY2RV FBO locations in 2023 and beyond through this new partnership. The FBOs will handle the vehicles' sales, service, charging, and storage using infrastructure installed by Aeroauto partner companies. The company expects this "neighborhood flying car dealership" model to significantly boost the adoption of eVTOLs by making them more visible and accessible to everyday consumers.

"Our vision is for eVTOLs to become a mainstream mode of transportation, which requires making them available in people's communities," said Sean Borman, CEO of Aeroauto. "By partnering with trusted FLY2RV FBO brands already serving private pilots, aircraft owners, and RV renters, we aim to build familiarity and comfort with eVTOLs locally.”

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Aeroauto," said Jim Schivley, the founder of FLY2RV. "Our shared vision and commitment to innovation will enable us to shape the future of urban air mobility. Together, we will establish a network of world-class facilities that will support the growth of eVTOL transportation and offer exceptional services to our customers." The partner FBOs will benefit from this exciting new opportunity to participate in the future of transportation while Aeroauto provides initial and ongoing training and certification for FBO staff.

About Aeroauto, LLC.:

Aeroauto, LLC. is the leading eVTOL showroom/dealership and Advanced Aerial Mobility company focused on enabling safe, sustainable, and scalable mobility. Based in Florida, the company was founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Sean Borman and Giuseppe Bini to develop infrastructure and services to support the widespread adoption of eVTOLs and cargo drones.

Their showrooms are designed to provide customers with an immersive experience, allowing them to learn about the features and capabilities of EVTOL vehicles in a hands-on environment. They also offer a convenient location for customers to purchase EVTOL vehicles and schedule maintenance and repair services as well as flight instruction.

For more information about future eVTOL dealerships, call or email Sean Borman, CEO at info@aeroautosales.com or 844-FLY-DRIVE (844-359-3748) or visit www.aeroautosales.com

About FLY2RV:

FLY2RV is a leading provider of commercial and general aviation airport RV rentals offering customers an easy, convenient way to rent an RV at over 100 participating airport FBOs across the United States. Founded in 2019 by visionary businessman and former aircraft owner Jim Schivley, FLY2RV has quickly established itself as a trusted name in the aviation and RV rental industry. Fly in and rent an RV for your favorite event or enjoy the amazing scenery of our beautiful National Parks. FLY2RV has access to thousands of airport RV rentals to have your dream RV waiting for you where you land. The company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has been recognized by national publications such as FLYING Magazine, AOPA, and General Aviation News.

For more information about future eVTOLs dealerships or FBO partnerships, call or email Jim Schivley at jim@fly2rv.com or 800-787-5723 or visit https://www.fly2rv.com/