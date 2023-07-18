Grapeson Wilson, CEO of Duffelbags.com, Receives Prestigious Nomination for HMSDC Emerging 10 Awards
The nomination reflects Grapeson's hard work, passion, and the innovation that he brings to his company, clients, and the minority community in Houston.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grapeson Wilson, an exemplary business professional, has been honored with a highly coveted nomination for the esteemed HMSDC Emerging 10 Awards. This recognition highlights Grapeson's exceptional contributions, leadership, and unwavering dedication to the local Houston community through his various enterprises, notably duffelbags.com.
The Emerging 10 Awards, presented annually by Houston Minority Supplier Developmental Council (HMSDC), celebrates minority-owned small businesses (MBEs) within the Houston area that have demonstrated a commitment to growing their community and overcoming various challenges. They seek to encourage a new generation of businesspeople, especially those from minority communities.
Since 1990, Duffelbags.com has been known for its quality products and services. In the United States and Canada, they provide various bags, such as suitcases, duffel bags, cooler bags, and garment bags. Duffelbags.com offers in-house logo printing, heat press, silk-screen, imprint, digital print, and DTG t-shirt printing to customize a wide range of products. Check out their website for more information on their selections: duffelbags.com.
Duffelbags.com has experience making thousands of custom bags for national companies such as cruise lines, national medical labs, safety supplies, Etc. Corporate customers can make bulk orders for custom bags, and duffelbags.com has production capability in Houston, TX, and overseas.
Grapeson's humble beginnings began as an immigrant accountant in various enterprises. Those hard times have motivated Grapeson to pour his all into his many business ventures today. Grapeson has consistently displayed strong business acumen, visionary leadership, and an unwavering passion for excellence. His innovative strategies and forward-thinking approach in this new age, driven by artificial intelligence, have set him apart as a true leader.
With an unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled results, Grapeson has achieved remarkable success in business development, including turning around a national bag business headquartered in Houston in a short period. His ability to navigate challenges, embrace change, and foster a culture of innovation has driven Duffelbags.com to new heights of success.
In addition to his professional achievements, Grapeson is actively involved in philanthropic endeavors and community engagement. From sponsoring student leadership organizations to helping students in his local community build their start-ups, he advocates for the future generation of entrepreneurs. His dedication to giving back and positively impacting society reflects his belief in the importance of corporate social responsibility and the value of sustainable business practices.
As the anticipation builds for the announcement of the Emerging 10 Awards winner, we extend our warmest congratulations to Grapeson on this well-deserved nomination. His unwavering commitment to excellence and his remarkable achievements make him a true inspiration to aspiring professionals within the promotional products industry and minority communities both locally and abroad.
For media inquiries, please contact: Selvin John Duffelbags.com 281-498-9791 sjohn@duffelbags.com
Selvin John
Duffelbags.com
+1 281-498-9791
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other