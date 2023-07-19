Physician Engagement with Anti-Allergy Drugs

( FIG1 )

( FIG2 )

( FIG3 )

Nikkei Research has conducted a survey of physicians about drug preferences and related matters.

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician Engagement with Anti-Allergy Drugs

Nikkei Research conducted a survey asking internists, otorhinolaryngologists, allergists, and dermatologists about prescription drugs for seasonal allergic rhinitis, late 2nd-generation antihistamines and anti-allergic drugs, and their handlers in Japan. Physician engagement was measured using Nikkei Research's unique scheme separating into elements of four factors: product, information provision, non-product, and MR. Overall evaluation items (KPIs) such as NPS (Net Promoter Score), CSAT (Customer Satisfaction), and priority concerning choices of companies and products were also measured in the survey.

The most prescribed drugs of spring 2023 were Allegra (a generic drug), Bilanoa, and Desalex, across all departments. However, the reasons for choosing those differed by each drug.

( FIG1 )

Ranking of the most reliable branded drug manufacturers by internist preferences seems to somewhat align with the drug market shares, with few exceptions. However, when looking at otorhinolaryngologists, the contrast between preference and product sales distribution is notable.

( FIG2 )

While there were significant differences between pharmaceutical companies concerning the interactions with physicians (daily communications, information provision, support, etc.), notable differences in NPS by company and by physician department were also discovered.

( FIG3 )

KYORIN Pharmaceutical and Sanofi scored well, regardless of physician specialty. On the other hand, Taiho Pharmaceutical, which was considered the most reliable company, had a negative score. Where NPS, measuring the customer recommendation, is thought to be an alternative indicator of customer loyalty, the results indicate that current sales power itself may not have a causal link to loyalty, but perhaps it is the other way around, with loyalty determining future sales.

Further details of the survey results are available from the below link.
https://www.nikkei-r.co.jp/english/column/9086

Generative AI as a Companion of Humans
Brand Empathy Factors in the Automobile Industry
Nikkei Research's Compliance Management Assessments

Public Relations Office
Nikkei Inc.
pr@nex.nikkei.co.jp
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Physician Engagement with Anti-Allergy Drugs

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Public Relations Office
Nikkei Inc. pr@nex.nikkei.co.jp
Company/Organization
Nikkei Inc.
1-3-7 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku
Tokyo, 100-8066
Japan
+81 3-3270-0251
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Nikkei is a world-renowned media brand for Asian news, respected for quality journalism and for being a trusted provider of business news and information. Founded as a market news provider in Japan in 1876, Nikkei has grown into one of the world’s largest media corporations, with 37 foreign editorial bureaus and approximately 1,500 journalists worldwide. Nikkei acquired the Financial Times in 2015.

https://www.nikkei.co.jp/nikkeiinfo/en/

More From This Author
Physician Engagement with Anti-Allergy Drugs
Nikkei Computer Announces “IT Japan Award 2023” Winners
Popular NISA Stocks Also Enjoy Strong Performance
View All Stories From This Author